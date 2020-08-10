Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty at 11,280 in pre-opening

Market at close on Friday

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Friday as negative cues from global markets and spiking COVID-19 cases in the country kept investors on the edge.

After touching a low of 37,787.38 during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex clawed back lost ground to end 15.12 points or 0.04% higher at 38,040.57.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 13.90 points or 0.12% to finish at 11,214.05.