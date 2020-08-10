Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty at 11,280 in pre-opening

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Friday as negative cues from global markets and spiking COVID-19 cases in the country kept investors on the edge.
After touching a low of 37,787.38 during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex clawed back lost ground to end 15.12 points or 0.04% higher at 38,040.57.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 13.90 points or 0.12% to finish at 11,214.05.
10 Aug 2020, 08:22:02 AM IST
Asian shares trade mixed
Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors kept one eye on flaring tensions between the United States and China and another eye on US fiscal stimulus after talks between the White House and Democrat lawmakers broke down.
Australia ASX All Ordinaries gained 1.15%
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index added 0.30%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.30%
Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.2%
Slowing job growth, stimulus worries weigh on Nasdaq
The Nasdaq closed lower on Friday, as data showed a sharp slowdown in US employment growth and investors worried lawmakers would fail to agree on another fiscal stimulus bill to bolster the economy from a coronavirus-induced recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.5 points, or 0.17%, to 27,433.48, the S&P 500 gained 2.12 points, or 0.06%, to 3,351.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 97.09 points, or 0.87%, to 11,010.98. (Reuters)