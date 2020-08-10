Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty at 11,280 in pre-opening

Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:04 am, Sensex advanced 108 points or 0.3% to 38,149, while Nifty gained 64 points or 0.6% at 11, 278.

Cipla, IndusInd Bank, DBC Bank, Eveready Industries and Abbott India are among the top stocks that may be in news in today's trade.

Market at close on Friday

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Friday as negative cues from global markets and spiking COVID-19 cases in the country kept investors on the edge.

After touching a low of 37,787.38 during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex clawed back lost ground to end 15.12 points or 0.04% higher at 38,040.57.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 13.90 points or 0.12% to finish at 11,214.05.