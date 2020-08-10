Subscribe
Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty at 11,280 in pre-opening

1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors kept one eye on flaring tensions between the United States and China and another eye on US fiscal stimulus

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

10 Aug 2020, 09:07 AM IST Market pre-opening

Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:04 am, Sensex advanced 108 points or 0.3% to 38,149, while Nifty gained 64 points or 0.6% at 11, 278.

10 Aug 2020, 08:59 AM IST Stocks to Watch

Cipla, IndusInd Bank, DBC Bank, Eveready Industries and Abbott India are among the top stocks that may be in news in today's trade.

10 Aug 2020, 08:40 AM IST Market at close on Friday

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Friday as negative cues from global markets and spiking COVID-19 cases in the country kept investors on the edge.

After touching a low of 37,787.38 during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex clawed back lost ground to end 15.12 points or 0.04% higher at 38,040.57.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 13.90 points or 0.12% to finish at 11,214.05.

10 Aug 2020, 08:22 AM IST Asian shares trade mixed

Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors kept one eye on flaring tensions between the United States and China and another eye on US fiscal stimulus after talks between the White House and Democrat lawmakers broke down.

Australia ASX All Ordinaries gained 1.15%

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index added 0.30%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.30%

Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.2%

10 Aug 2020, 08:22 AM IST Slowing job growth, stimulus worries weigh on Nasdaq

The Nasdaq closed lower on Friday, as data showed a sharp slowdown in US employment growth and investors worried lawmakers would fail to agree on another fiscal stimulus bill to bolster the economy from a coronavirus-induced recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.5 points, or 0.17%, to 27,433.48, the S&P 500 gained 2.12 points, or 0.06%, to 3,351.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 97.09 points, or 0.87%, to 11,010.98. (Reuters)

