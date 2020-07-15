Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty at 10,700; TechM, Infosys top gainers

RIL AGM may blow the bugle for financial services launch

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)'s annual shareholder meetings are never a dull affair. But this year could be different as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate gears up to hold its first online annual general meeting ever on Wednesday.

RIL's over a lakh shareholders can log in simultaneously from 500 different locations in India and abroad to attend the meeting. (Full report)