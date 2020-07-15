Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty at 10,700; TechM, Infosys top gainers

Asian stocks climbed along with US and European equity futures amid optimism that progress is being made in developing a defense against the coronavirus
Wall Street surged on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending more than 2% higher
Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
15 Jul 2020, 09:28:20 AM IST
RIL AGM may blow the bugle for financial services launch
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)'s annual shareholder meetings are never a dull affair. But this year could be different as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate gears up to hold its first online annual general meeting ever on Wednesday.
RIL's over a lakh shareholders can log in simultaneously from 500 different locations in India and abroad to attend the meeting. (Full report)
15 Jul 2020, 09:20:36 AM IST
Market opening
Indian benchmark equity indices opened about 1% higher on Wednesday, tracking firm cues from global peers.
Sensex opened at 36,314.76, up 281 points, while Nifty opened 94 points higher at 10,701.
Axis Bank, up over 2%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Infosys, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank. Bharti Airtel, ITC, Nestle and Kotak Bank were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 26 were in the green.
15 Jul 2020, 09:04:22 AM IST
Market pre-opening
Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. At 9:01 am, Sensex jumped 267.37 points or 0.7% higher at 36,300.43, while Nifty advanced 109 .90 points or 1% to 10,717.25.