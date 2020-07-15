Home >Markets >Live Blog >Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty at 10,700; TechM, Infosys top gainers
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty at 10,700; TechM, Infosys top gainers

2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2020, 09:28 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Asian stocks climbed along with US and European equity futures amid optimism that progress is being made in developing a defense against the coronavirus
  • Wall Street surged on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending more than 2% higher

Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

15 Jul 2020, 09:28:20 AM IST

RIL AGM may blow the bugle for financial services launch

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)'s annual shareholder meetings are never a dull affair. But this year could be different as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate gears up to hold its first online annual general meeting ever on Wednesday.

RIL's over a lakh shareholders can log in simultaneously from 500 different locations in India and abroad to attend the meeting. (Full report)

15 Jul 2020, 09:20:36 AM IST

Market opening

Indian benchmark equity indices opened about 1% higher on Wednesday, tracking firm cues from global peers.

Sensex opened at 36,314.76, up 281 points, while Nifty opened 94 points higher at 10,701.

Axis Bank, up over 2%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Infosys, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank. Bharti Airtel, ITC, Nestle and Kotak Bank were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 26 were in the green.

View Full Image
15 Jul 2020, 09:04:22 AM IST

Market pre-opening

Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. At 9:01 am, Sensex jumped 267.37 points or 0.7% higher at 36,300.43, while Nifty advanced 109 .90 points or 1% to 10,717.25.

15 Jul 2020, 08:55:29 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

Wipro, Infosys, Yes Bank, SBI, Dabur, RIL and Emami are among the top stocks that may be in focus in today's trade.

15 Jul 2020, 08:39:37 AM IST

Markets at close on Tuesday

Indian benchmark equity indices closed nearly 2% lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in banks and financial stocks amid selloff in global markets.

The BSE gauge Sensex ended 660.63 points or 1.80% lower at 36,033.06; while the NSE Nifty closed 195.35 points or 1.81% down at 10,607.35.

Banking stocks continued to slump, crashing over 3%; while metals and auto counters emerged as other major sectoral laggards, ending lower by 2.5% each.

15 Jul 2020, 08:39:38 AM IST

Asian shares rise

Asian shares jumped on Wednesday as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine bolstered risk appetite while the euro rose to a four-month top on the prospect of stimulus ahead of a crucial EU summit.

Japan’s Topix index gained 1.3%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%.

South Korea’s Kospi index climbed 0.7%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 1.6%.

Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.74%, indicating a firm opening for Indian benchmark indices.

15 Jul 2020, 08:39:38 AM IST

Wall Street ends higher

Wall Street surged on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending more than 2% higher as investors bought energy and materials stocks and looked beyond a recent rise in coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 2.13% to end at 26,642.59 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.34% to 3,197.52. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.94% to 10,488.58.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout