Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty at 10,700; TechM, Infosys top gainers

RIL AGM may blow the bugle for financial services launch Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)'s annual shareholder meetings are never a dull affair. But this year could be different as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate gears up to hold its first online annual general meeting ever on Wednesday. RIL's over a lakh shareholders can log in simultaneously from 500 different locations in India and abroad to attend the meeting. (Full report)

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened about 1% higher on Wednesday, tracking firm cues from global peers. Sensex opened at 36,314.76, up 281 points, while Nifty opened 94 points higher at 10,701. Axis Bank, up over 2%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Infosys, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank. Bharti Airtel, ITC, Nestle and Kotak Bank were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 26 were in the green. View Full Image

Markets at close on Tuesday Indian benchmark equity indices closed nearly 2% lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in banks and financial stocks amid selloff in global markets. The BSE gauge Sensex ended 660.63 points or 1.80% lower at 36,033.06; while the NSE Nifty closed 195.35 points or 1.81% down at 10,607.35. Banking stocks continued to slump, crashing over 3%; while metals and auto counters emerged as other major sectoral laggards, ending lower by 2.5% each.

Asian shares rise Asian shares jumped on Wednesday as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine bolstered risk appetite while the euro rose to a four-month top on the prospect of stimulus ahead of a crucial EU summit. Japan’s Topix index gained 1.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%. South Korea’s Kospi index climbed 0.7%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 1.6%. Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.74%, indicating a firm opening for Indian benchmark indices.