Market LIVE: Indian equities seen rangebound; SGX Nifty up 0.4%

Markets at close on Tuesday

Indian benchmark share indices on Tuesday closed firm for the fifth session, in a volatile trade, amid hopes of an economic recovery despite a rise in cases of coronavirus.

Sensex settled at 36,674.52, up 0.5% or 187.24 points, while Nifty advanced 36 points or 0.3% to end at 10,799.65.

Bajaj Finance, surging nearly 8%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. Power Grid, ITC, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Of 30 Sensex shares 15 closed in the red.