Market LIVE: Indian equities seen rangebound; SGX Nifty up 0.4%

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2020, 08:48 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday as uncertainty over the pandemic sapped the buying enthusiasm that has been driving prices higher
  • US stocks eased on Tuesday as investors took profits a day after the S&P 500 logged its longest streak of gains this year

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

08 Jul 2020, 08:48:58 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

RIL, Yes Bank, Cipla, Titan, L&T Finance Holdings, Adani Ports are among the top stocks that may be in news on Wednesday.

08 Jul 2020, 08:47:44 AM IST

Markets at close on Tuesday

Indian benchmark share indices on Tuesday closed firm for the fifth session, in a volatile trade, amid hopes of an economic recovery despite a rise in cases of coronavirus.

Sensex settled at 36,674.52, up 0.5% or 187.24 points, while Nifty advanced 36 points or 0.3% to end at 10,799.65.

Bajaj Finance, surging nearly 8%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. Power Grid, ITC, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Of 30 Sensex shares 15 closed in the red.

08 Jul 2020, 08:45:08 AM IST

Asian shares mixed

Shares were mixed in Asia in the early deals on Wednesday as uncertainty over the pandemic sapped the buying enthusiasm that has been driving prices higher.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 0.3% in morning trading to 22,545.36. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.5% to 5,982.10. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.3% to 2,157.70 Hong Kong's Hang Seng reversed early losses, gaining 0.3% to 26,059.92, while the Shanghai Composite also bounced higher, adding 0.3% to 3,355.53.

Singapore's SGX Nifty was up 0.4%, indicating a positive opening for Indian benchmark equity indices.

08 Jul 2020, 08:45:08 AM IST

US Stocks end lower

US stocks eased on Tuesday as investors took profits a day after the S&P 500 logged its longest streak of gains this year and as new US coronavirus cases rose further.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 396.5 points, or 1.51%, to 25,890.53, the S&P 500 lost 34.35 points, or 1.08%, to 3,145.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 89.76 points, or 0.86%, to 10,343.89.

