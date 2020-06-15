Market LIVE: Sensex down 350 points, Nifty sub-9,900; Financials drag

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Asian markets started the week on the backfoot on Monday while oil prices slipped
US stocks ended higher on Friday as bargain hunters stepped back into the market following sharp losses a day earlier
15 Jun 2020, 10:00 AM ISTVodafone Idea up 0.7%
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Sunday said it has received an interest payment of about ₹103 crore from Vodafone Idea Ltd, which will be distributed among investors in proportion to their holdings in the plans of the segregated portfolios.
15 Jun 2020, 09:55 AM ISTJet Airways down nearly 5%
The NCLT has allowed Jet Airways to sell its premises in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to settle ₹360 crore dues of mortgage lender HDFC, clear overseas debt and cover corporate insolvency resolution process costs.
15 Jun 2020, 09:45 AM ISTPharma stocks trade firm in the weak market; BSE Healthcare up 1.4%
15 Jun 2020, 09:43 AM ISTAstraZeneca India jumps nearly 6%
Shares of AstraZeneca India extended gains on Monday from previous session, fuelled by hopes that the company will benefit from its Anglo-Swedish parent’s covid-19 vaccine candidate that is being developed with the University of Oxford.
15 Jun 2020, 09:39 AM ISTBSE Bankex slips 2.5%; IndusInd Bank top laggard
15 Jun 2020, 09:35 AM ISTTata Motors down nearly 3%
The company on Saturday said it is buying out its partner Jayem Automotives in their joint venture JT Special Vehicles Pvt Ltd that develops high performance vehicles. Tata Motors has inked a pact to acquire 50 % stake of Jayem Automotives in JT Special Vehicles Pvt Ltd (JTSV).
15 Jun 2020, 09:31 AM ISTEicher Motors up 1.4%
The company reported a 44.22% decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹304 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. Eicher Motors had posted a PAT of ₹545 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.
15 Jun 2020, 09:29 AM ISTPharma and IT stocks gain, financials drag
15 Jun 2020, 09:22 AM ISTMarket opening
Indian benchmark equity indices opened in the red on Monday tracking weak cues from Asian peers. Sensex opened 110 points lower at 33,670.55, while Nifty dropped 53 points at 9,919.35.
Of 30 Sensex shares, 26 were in the red.
15 Jun 2020, 09:09 AM ISTMarket pre-opening
Indian stocks slipped into the red zonein the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:10 am, Sensex retreated 110.34 points or 0.3% to 33,670.55, while Nifty dropped 53.55 points or 0.6% at 9,919.35.
15 Jun 2020, 08:48 AM ISTMarket at close on Friday
After a roller-coaster ride, Indian equities ended higher on Friday. Key indices recouped sharply from the opening lows, which were a result of a massive sell-off in the global markets. A surge in the number of coronavirus cases again and US Federal Reserve's gloomy outlook on recovery for the world's largest economy had clouded investor sentiment on the Wall Street.
While the Sensex rose 242.52 points, or 0.7%, to 33,780.89, Nifty 50 gained 70.90 points, or 0.7%, to 9,972.90.
15 Jun 2020, 08:47 AM ISTOil update
Oil extended losses after posting its first weekly loss since late April. Brent crude was last down 2.25% at $37.86 a barrel while US crude fell 3.09% to $35.14.
Oil investors await OPEC+ committee meetings of experts later this week who will advise the producer group and its allies on output cuts.
15 Jun 2020, 08:39 AM ISTAsian stocks under pressure
Asian markets started the week on the backfoot on Monday while oil prices slipped as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in China sent investors scurrying for safe-havens.
Singapore's SGX Nifty dropped nearly 1% indicating a weak opening for Indian stocks.
Japan’s Topix index was down 0.2%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6%.
Kospi Index dropped 0.2%.
Shanghai Composite lost 0.1%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index, which tumbled almost 5% the previous two sessions, was down 0.1%.
15 Jun 2020, 08:39 AM ISTWall Street ends higher
US stocks ended higher on Friday as bargain hunters stepped back into the market following sharp losses a day earlier, but all three major indexes suffered their biggest weekly percentage declines since March.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 477.37 points, or 1.9%, to 25,605.54, the S&P 500 gained 39.21 points, or 1.31%, to 3,041.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 96.08 points, or 1.01%, to 9,588.81.
For the week, the Dow ended down 5.6%, the S&P 500 fell 4.8% and the Nasdaq shed 2.3%, the biggest weekly percentage declines for the indexes since the week ended March 20.