Market LIVE: Sensex down 350 points, Nifty sub-9,900; Financials drag

Vodafone Idea up 0.7% Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Sunday said it has received an interest payment of about ₹103 crore from Vodafone Idea Ltd, which will be distributed among investors in proportion to their holdings in the plans of the segregated portfolios.

Jet Airways down nearly 5% The NCLT has allowed Jet Airways to sell its premises in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to settle ₹360 crore dues of mortgage lender HDFC, clear overseas debt and cover corporate insolvency resolution process costs.

Pharma stocks trade firm in the weak market; BSE Healthcare up 1.4%

AstraZeneca India jumps nearly 6% Shares of AstraZeneca India extended gains on Monday from previous session, fuelled by hopes that the company will benefit from its Anglo-Swedish parent’s covid-19 vaccine candidate that is being developed with the University of Oxford.

BSE Bankex slips 2.5%; IndusInd Bank top laggard

Tata Motors down nearly 3% The company on Saturday said it is buying out its partner Jayem Automotives in their joint venture JT Special Vehicles Pvt Ltd that develops high performance vehicles. Tata Motors has inked a pact to acquire 50 % stake of Jayem Automotives in JT Special Vehicles Pvt Ltd (JTSV).

Eicher Motors up 1.4% The company reported a 44.22% decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹304 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. Eicher Motors had posted a PAT of ₹545 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Pharma and IT stocks gain, financials drag

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened in the red on Monday tracking weak cues from Asian peers. Sensex opened 110 points lower at 33,670.55, while Nifty dropped 53 points at 9,919.35. Of 30 Sensex shares, 26 were in the red.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks slipped into the red zonein the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:10 am, Sensex retreated 110.34 points or 0.3% to 33,670.55, while Nifty dropped 53.55 points or 0.6% at 9,919.35.

Market at close on Friday After a roller-coaster ride, Indian equities ended higher on Friday. Key indices recouped sharply from the opening lows, which were a result of a massive sell-off in the global markets. A surge in the number of coronavirus cases again and US Federal Reserve's gloomy outlook on recovery for the world's largest economy had clouded investor sentiment on the Wall Street. While the Sensex rose 242.52 points, or 0.7%, to 33,780.89, Nifty 50 gained 70.90 points, or 0.7%, to 9,972.90.

Oil update Oil extended losses after posting its first weekly loss since late April. Brent crude was last down 2.25% at $37.86 a barrel while US crude fell 3.09% to $35.14. Oil investors await OPEC+ committee meetings of experts later this week who will advise the producer group and its allies on output cuts.

Asian stocks under pressure Asian markets started the week on the backfoot on Monday while oil prices slipped as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in China sent investors scurrying for safe-havens. Singapore's SGX Nifty dropped nearly 1% indicating a weak opening for Indian stocks. Japan’s Topix index was down 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6%. Kospi Index dropped 0.2%. Shanghai Composite lost 0.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index, which tumbled almost 5% the previous two sessions, was down 0.1%.