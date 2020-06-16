Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 400 points, Nifty above 10,000 in pre-opening

Market at close on Monday

Indian benchmark equity indices closed nearly 2% lower on Monday, led by heavy selling in banking and financial stocks, as the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise. A second wave of infections in China and weak Asian markets also weighed down the investor sentiment.

After touching an intraday low of 32,923.74, Sensex settled 552.09 points 1.63% lower at 33,228.80. Nifty declined 159.20 points or 1.60% lower at 9,813.70.