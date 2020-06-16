Home >Markets >Live Blog >Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 400 points, Nifty above 10,000 in pre-opening
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 400 points, Nifty above 10,000 in pre-opening

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2020, 09:06 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Asian shares rallied on Tuesday as the formal start of the Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying programme boosted global investor sentiment
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.62 points, or 0.62%, to 25,763.16, while the S&P 500 gained 25.28 points, or 0.83%, to 3,066.59

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

16 Jun 2020, 09:06:13 AM IST

Market pre-opening

Indian markets were in the green in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:03 am, Sensex added 421.76 points or 1.27% at 33,650, while Nifty advanced 190.10 points or 1.94% to 10,003.80.

16 Jun 2020, 08:45:24 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

RIL, Tata Motors, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Ind-Swift Lab and Pfizer are among the top stocks that may be in news on Tuesday.

16 Jun 2020, 08:41:35 AM IST

Market at close on Monday

Indian benchmark equity indices closed nearly 2% lower on Monday, led by heavy selling in banking and financial stocks, as the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise. A second wave of infections in China and weak Asian markets also weighed down the investor sentiment.

After touching an intraday low of 32,923.74, Sensex settled 552.09 points 1.63% lower at 33,228.80. Nifty declined 159.20 points or 1.60% lower at 9,813.70.

16 Jun 2020, 08:28:12 AM IST

Asian shares jump

Asian shares and Wall Street futures rallied on Tuesday as the formal start of the Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying programme boosted global investor sentiment and calmed earlier worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Australia ASX All Ordinaries jumped 3.47%

Shanghai SE Composite Index advanced 0.79%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.41%

Singapore's SGX Nifty added 2%, suggesting a firm opening for Indian markets

16 Jun 2020, 08:28:12 AM IST

Wall Street closes higher

Wall Street closed higher on Monday following an announcement by the US Federal Reserve regarding its corporate bond purchasing program that boosted investor confidence, which had been wavering amid a spike in new coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.62 points, or 0.62%, to 25,763.16, the S&P 500 gained 25.28 points, or 0.83%, to 3,066.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 137.22 points, or 1.43%, to 9,726.02.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout