Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 400 points, Nifty above 10,000 in pre-opening

16 Jun 2020, 08:41 AM ISTMarket at close on Monday
Indian benchmark equity indices closed nearly 2% lower on Monday, led by heavy selling in banking and financial stocks, as the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise. A second wave of infections in China and weak Asian markets also weighed down the investor sentiment.
After touching an intraday low of 32,923.74, Sensex settled 552.09 points 1.63% lower at 33,228.80. Nifty declined 159.20 points or 1.60% lower at 9,813.70.
16 Jun 2020, 08:28 AM ISTAsian shares jump
Asian shares and Wall Street futures rallied on Tuesday as the formal start of the Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying programme boosted global investor sentiment and calmed earlier worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections.
Australia ASX All Ordinaries jumped 3.47%
Shanghai SE Composite Index advanced 0.79%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.41%
Singapore's SGX Nifty added 2%, suggesting a firm opening for Indian markets
16 Jun 2020, 08:28 AM ISTWall Street closes higher
Wall Street closed higher on Monday following an announcement by the US Federal Reserve regarding its corporate bond purchasing program that boosted investor confidence, which had been wavering amid a spike in new coronavirus cases.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.62 points, or 0.62%, to 25,763.16, the S&P 500 gained 25.28 points, or 0.83%, to 3,066.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 137.22 points, or 1.43%, to 9,726.02.