Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 400 points, Nifty above 10,000 in pre-opening

Market pre-opening Indian markets were in the green in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:03 am, Sensex added 421.76 points or 1.27% at 33,650, while Nifty advanced 190.10 points or 1.94% to 10,003.80.

Market at close on Monday Indian benchmark equity indices closed nearly 2% lower on Monday, led by heavy selling in banking and financial stocks, as the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise. A second wave of infections in China and weak Asian markets also weighed down the investor sentiment. After touching an intraday low of 32,923.74, Sensex settled 552.09 points 1.63% lower at 33,228.80. Nifty declined 159.20 points or 1.60% lower at 9,813.70.

Asian shares jump Asian shares and Wall Street futures rallied on Tuesday as the formal start of the Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying programme boosted global investor sentiment and calmed earlier worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections. Australia ASX All Ordinaries jumped 3.47% Shanghai SE Composite Index advanced 0.79% Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.41% Singapore's SGX Nifty added 2%, suggesting a firm opening for Indian markets