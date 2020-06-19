Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher; RIL now net debt-free, hits 52-week high

RIL says it is net debt-free

Reliance Industries Limited has raised over ₹ 168,818 crore in just 58 days, led by which it has become net debt free. “Our net-debt was ₹ 161,035 crore, as on 31st March 2020. With these investments, RIL has become NET DEBT-FREE," the company said in a press release.

The Company is also looking at listing Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail within five years. (Full report)