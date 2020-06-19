Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher; RIL now net debt-free, hits 52-week high

RIL says it is net debt-free Reliance Industries Limited has raised over ₹ 168,818 crore in just 58 days, led by which it has become net debt free. “Our net-debt was ₹ 161,035 crore, as on 31st March 2020. With these investments, RIL has become NET DEBT-FREE," the company said in a press release. The Company is also looking at listing Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail within five years. (Full report)

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher on Friday. Sensex opened 127 points higher at 34,335.38, while Nifty added 28 points to open at 10,119. Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Axis Bank, surging 2-3% were to Sensex gainers while Infosys, HCL Tech and M&M were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 were in the green. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Friday. Sensex jumped 175 points or 0.5% to 34,383 while Nifty advanced about 30 points or 0.3% to 10,122.

Markets at close on Thursday Indian benchmark equity indices closed higher in a volatile trade on Thursday lead by healthy buying in banks, financials post AGR hearing. In the afternoon trade, Sensex clawed back over 800 points from day’s low to close 2% higher at 34,208. Nifty settled up 209 points or 2.1% at 10,091. BSE Bankex, and BSE Finance, closing 3-4% higher, were the top sectoral gainers followed by BSE Metal, up 3%.

Asian stocks choppy Asian stocks were choppy on Friday after a mixed Wall Street session with investor focus swinging between concerns about a second pandemic wave and more upbeat hopes about an economic recovery. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed. South Korea’s Kospi index slid 0.5%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added over 1%. Singapore's SGX Nifty dropped 0.4%, indicating a weak opening for Indian stock markets.