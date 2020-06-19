Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher; RIL now net debt-free, hits 52-week high

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
19 Jun 2020, 09:26 AM ISTRIL says it is net debt-free
Reliance Industries Limited has raised over ₹ 168,818 crore in just 58 days, led by which it has become net debt free. “Our net-debt was ₹ 161,035 crore, as on 31st March 2020. With these investments, RIL has become NET DEBT-FREE," the company said in a press release.
The Company is also looking at listing Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail within five years. (Full report)
19 Jun 2020, 09:22 AM ISTMarket opening
Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher on Friday. Sensex opened 127 points higher at 34,335.38, while Nifty added 28 points to open at 10,119. Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Axis Bank, surging 2-3% were to Sensex gainers while Infosys, HCL Tech and M&M were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 were in the green.
19 Jun 2020, 09:08 AM ISTMarket pre-opening
Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Friday. Sensex jumped 175 points or 0.5% to 34,383 while Nifty advanced about 30 points or 0.3% to 10,122.
19 Jun 2020, 08:49 AM ISTMarkets at close on Thursday
Indian benchmark equity indices closed higher in a volatile trade on Thursday lead by healthy buying in banks, financials post AGR hearing.
In the afternoon trade, Sensex clawed back over 800 points from day’s low to close 2% higher at 34,208. Nifty settled up 209 points or 2.1% at 10,091. BSE Bankex, and BSE Finance, closing 3-4% higher, were the top sectoral gainers followed by BSE Metal, up 3%.
19 Jun 2020, 08:36 AM ISTAsian stocks choppy
Asian stocks were choppy on Friday after a mixed Wall Street session with investor focus swinging between concerns about a second pandemic wave and more upbeat hopes about an economic recovery.
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed.
South Korea’s Kospi index slid 0.5%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added over 1%.
Singapore's SGX Nifty dropped 0.4%, indicating a weak opening for Indian stock markets.
19 Jun 2020, 08:36 AM ISTMixed session at Wall Street
All three major US stock indices were range-bound and oscillated through much of the day, but the S&P ended the session in the black along with the tech-heavy Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.51 points, or 0.15%, to 26,080.1, the S&P 500 gained 1.85 points, or 0.06%, to 3,115.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.52 points, or 0.33%, to 9,943.05.