Market LIVE: Sensex reclaims 37,000; RIL m-cap crosses ₹12 trillion

Q1 results a washout; all markets want is hope

Indian markets have been riding on hopes of a better future for a while now, ignoring the reality of pain in the present. Excluding stocks of financials, the Nifty 50 index is back at its pre-covid highs of February, giving the impression that the pandemic will have almost no major impact on corporate earnings.

But now that Indian companies have begun reporting results for the June quarter, a moot question is if investors will finally wake up and smell the coffee. (Full report)