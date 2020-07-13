Market LIVE: Sensex reclaims 37,000; RIL m-cap crosses 12 trillion

Dmart profit nearly vanishes post covid; stock puts up brave front If Avenue Supermarts Ltd’s June quarter results are an indication of what’s to come for smaller retailers, then investors should prepare themselves for some very nasty surprises. Avenue Supermarts runs the DMart chain of retail stores. (Full report)

Q1 results a washout; all markets want is hope Indian markets have been riding on hopes of a better future for a while now, ignoring the reality of pain in the present. Excluding stocks of financials, the Nifty 50 index is back at its pre-covid highs of February, giving the impression that the pandemic will have almost no major impact on corporate earnings. But now that Indian companies have begun reporting results for the June quarter, a moot question is if investors will finally wake up and smell the coffee. (Full report)

PVR up 0.3% India’s biggest multiplex chain, PVR Cinemas is looking at diversifying its portfolio beyond screening theatrical movies to launch a range of food and beverage products that can be sold at both online and offline stores.

Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking on outlook and valuation of Rossari Biotech IPO “At the upper end of the price band, Rossari demands PE multiple of 32.1x F.Y.20 fully diluted EPS. None of the listed chemical companies has the same business as Rossari. Its specialty chemical peers such as Galaxy Surfactants, Fine Organics, Aarti industries, Atul and Vinati Organics are currently trading at F.Y.2020 P/E multiples of 24.0x, 36.6x, 30.5x, 20.6x and 30.9x respectively. We believe Rossari will command a premium over most of its chemical peers as it is net debt free as well as it has better asset turnover, working capital days, ROE and ROCE better than most of its peers. In the last three years Rossari have reported 32% and 66% revenue and PAT CAGR due to the strong promoter and management team. As we are positive on the future outlook for the industry as well as the company, we would recommend to “Subscribe" to the issue."

Amarjeet Maurya, AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking on Avenue Supermarts “For 1QFY21, ASL’s (Avenue Supermarts Ltd) top-line de-grew by ~33% yoy to Rs3,883cr. Top-line was negatively impacted mainly due COVID-19 lockdown. Currently, the company’s most of the stores operate at 80% of pre-covid sales level. However, discretionary consumption continues to be under pressure, especially in the Non-FMCG categories. On the operating front, the company reported margin contraction (down by 738bp YoY to 2.9%), primarily on account of lower sales. The reported net profit de-grew by ~88% YoY to Rs40cr due to lower sales and poor operating performance."

HDFC Bank down 0.6% The bank has conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operation involving the unit’s former head, according to a Bloomberg report.

Most sectoral indices in the green on NSE View Full Image

Shriram EPC up 5% Engineering services provider Shriram EPC is raising ₹250 crore from Markab Capital, a Middle East focused multi-family office and merchant bank. The fund-raising will be in the form of allotment of equity shares by way of a preferential issue.

Avenue Supermarts drops 2.5% Avenue Supermarts which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an 87.59% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹40.08 crore for the June quarter, impacted by the covid-19 crisis. The company had posted a net profit of ₹323.06 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

Biocon opens nearly 10% higher Biocon Biologics has received an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its monoclonal antibody Itoliuzumab from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to treat cytokine storms - one of the leading causes of death among patients with severe covid-19. As per the DCGI, the novel drug can be used only in a hospital set-up, and requires informed consent of patients and a risk management plan.

RIL crosses ₹12 trillion market cap first time Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday became the first Indian company to reach a market capitalisation of ₹12 trillion as its shares doubled since mid-March. The company will also hold its annual general meeting this week. The stock rallied to hit a record high of Rs1,908 on the BSE, up about 1.6% from Friday's close with a market cap of ₹12.09 trillion. Since Mid march, its shares have risen over 120% while so far this year it gained 25%. Earlier on Sunday, Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Inc., said it will invest Rs730 crore for a 0.15% stake in Jio Platforms Ltd, becoming the 12th entity to invest in the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL) in over three months.

Market opening Indian benchmark indices opened nearly 1% higher on Monday tracking firm cues from global peers. Sensex opened 286 points higher at 36,880.66, while Nifty added about 80 points at 10,851.85. IndusInd, up over 2%, was the top Sensex gainers followed by RIL, Tata Steel, Infosys, TechM and SBI. Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards on the other hand. Shares of Reliance Industries opened nearly 2% higher, led by which, it crossed ₹12 trillion market capitalisation. Of 30 Sensex shares, 28 were in the green at open.



View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:06 am, Sensex climbed 294 points or 0.8% to 36,888.36, while Nifty advanced 83 points or 0.8% to 10,851.

Market at close on Friday Indian stocks closed lower on Friday amid selling pressure as a spike in the domestic coronavirus cases threatened to derail the economic recovery. Sensex settled at 36,594.33, down 0.39% or 143.36 points, while Nifty closed 40.85 points or 0.38% lower at 10,772.60.

Asian shares firm Asian shares got off to a firm start on Monday as investors wagered US earnings season would see most companies beat forecasts given expectations had been lowered so far by coronavirus lockdowns. Australia's ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.85% China's Shanghai SE Composite Index added 0.73% Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.50% Singapore's SGX Nifty rose 0.6%, suggesting a firm opening for Indian benchmark indices.