Market LIVE: HDFC tiwns, RIL drag Sensex by 350 points, Nifty tests 10,700

Market opening

Indian benchmark equity indices opened lower on Tuesday tracking weakness in global peers. Sensex opened at 36,517.28, down 176.41 points or 0.48%, while Nifty declined 51.85 points or 0.48% to 10,750.85.

HCL Tech, up about 1%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Infosys, Asian Paints and TCS. HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 23 were in the red at open.

Asian stocks declined in the early deals tracking their US peers amid fresh Sino-American tensions and concern over the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases.

