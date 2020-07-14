Home >Markets >Live Blog >Market LIVE: HDFC tiwns, RIL drag Sensex by 350 points, Nifty tests 10,700
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: HDFC tiwns, RIL drag Sensex by 350 points, Nifty tests 10,700

2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2020, 09:52 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Indian shares ticked lower on Tuesday led by losses in banking and financial stocks, as domestic coronavirus cases continued to surge
  • Coronavirus cases in the world's second-most populous country rose to 906,752 as of Tuesday morning

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

14 Jul 2020, 09:43:57 AM IST

Most sectoral indices on NSE in the red

View Full Image
14 Jul 2020, 09:34:46 AM IST

RIL drops 0.4%

Jio Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has received 420.5 billion from five investors -- Vista Equity Partners, Omicron Asia Holdings II Pte, MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited, Platinum Owl C 2018 RSC Ltd and India Markets Pte – and has allotted equity shares to them.

14 Jul 2020, 09:32:00 AM IST

Biocon up 1.6%

Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it will launch biologic drug Itolizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe covid-19 patients at a price of around 8,000 per vial. The company has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to market Itolizumab injection 25mg/5mL solution for emergency use in India for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome in moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome due to covid-19.

14 Jul 2020, 09:20:56 AM IST

Market opening

Indian benchmark equity indices opened lower on Tuesday tracking weakness in global peers. Sensex opened at 36,517.28, down 176.41 points or 0.48%, while Nifty declined 51.85 points or 0.48% to 10,750.85.

HCL Tech, up about 1%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Infosys, Asian Paints and TCS. HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 23 were in the red at open.

Asian stocks declined in the early deals tracking their US peers amid fresh Sino-American tensions and concern over the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases.

View Full Image
14 Jul 2020, 09:07:52 AM IST

Market pre-opening

Indian stocks traded lower in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:05 am, Sensex dropped 71.15 points or 0.2% to 36,622.54, while Nifty declined 30.45 points or 0.3% to 10,772.25.

14 Jul 2020, 08:57:28 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

RIL, Bharti Airtel, Biocon, Godrej Industries, Cipla and Zydus Wellness are among top stocks that may be in news on Tuesday.

14 Jul 2020, 08:40:41 AM IST

Market at close on Monday

Indian benchmark equity indices closed marginally higher in a choppy trade on Monday, led by gains in IT and FMCG stocks.

After hitting an intraday high of 37,024.20, Sensex settled at 36,693.69, up 0.27% or 99.36 points. Nifty ended 36.65 points or 0.32% higher at 10,802.70.

14 Jul 2020, 08:36:32 AM IST

Asian Shares

Asian stocks slipped Tuesday, following their US peers lower amid fresh Sino-American tensions and concern over the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases.

Topix index fell 0.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.3%.

Kospi index fell 0.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.5%.

Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7%.

Singapore's SGX Nifty retreated 0.5%, suggesting a weak opening for Indian benchmark indices.

14 Jul 2020, 08:36:32 AM IST

Wall Street ends lower

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Monday, pulled down by Amazon, Microsoft and other recent big-name leaders of Wall Street's recent rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.04% to end at 26,085.8 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94% to 3,155.22.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.13%, to 10,390.84.

The S&P 500 technology index fell 2.12%, leading declines.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout