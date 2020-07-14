Market LIVE: HDFC tiwns, RIL drag Sensex by 350 points, Nifty tests 10,700

Most sectoral indices on NSE in the red View Full Image

RIL drops 0.4% Jio Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has received ₹420.5 billion from five investors -- Vista Equity Partners, Omicron Asia Holdings II Pte, MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited, Platinum Owl C 2018 RSC Ltd and India Markets Pte – and has allotted equity shares to them.

Biocon up 1.6% Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it will launch biologic drug Itolizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe covid-19 patients at a price of around ₹8,000 per vial. The company has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to market Itolizumab injection 25mg/5mL solution for emergency use in India for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome in moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome due to covid-19.

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened lower on Tuesday tracking weakness in global peers. Sensex opened at 36,517.28, down 176.41 points or 0.48%, while Nifty declined 51.85 points or 0.48% to 10,750.85. HCL Tech, up about 1%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Infosys, Asian Paints and TCS. HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 23 were in the red at open. Asian stocks declined in the early deals tracking their US peers amid fresh Sino-American tensions and concern over the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded lower in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:05 am, Sensex dropped 71.15 points or 0.2% to 36,622.54, while Nifty declined 30.45 points or 0.3% to 10,772.25.

Market at close on Monday Indian benchmark equity indices closed marginally higher in a choppy trade on Monday, led by gains in IT and FMCG stocks. After hitting an intraday high of 37,024.20, Sensex settled at 36,693.69, up 0.27% or 99.36 points. Nifty ended 36.65 points or 0.32% higher at 10,802.70.

Asian Shares Asian stocks slipped Tuesday, following their US peers lower amid fresh Sino-American tensions and concern over the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases. Topix index fell 0.5%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.3%. Kospi index fell 0.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.5%. Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7%. Singapore's SGX Nifty retreated 0.5%, suggesting a weak opening for Indian benchmark indices.