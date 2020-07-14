Market LIVE: HDFC tiwns, RIL drag Sensex by 350 points, Nifty tests 10,700

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian shares ticked lower on Tuesday led by losses in banking and financial stocks, as domestic coronavirus cases continued to surge
Coronavirus cases in the world's second-most populous country rose to 906,752 as of Tuesday morning
14 Jul 2020, 09:43 AM ISTMost sectoral indices on NSE in the red
14 Jul 2020, 09:34 AM ISTRIL drops 0.4%
Jio Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has received ₹420.5 billion from five investors -- Vista Equity Partners, Omicron Asia Holdings II Pte, MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited, Platinum Owl C 2018 RSC Ltd and India Markets Pte – and has allotted equity shares to them.
14 Jul 2020, 09:32 AM ISTBiocon up 1.6%
Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it will launch biologic drug Itolizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe covid-19 patients at a price of around ₹8,000 per vial. The company has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to market Itolizumab injection 25mg/5mL solution for emergency use in India for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome in moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome due to covid-19.
14 Jul 2020, 09:20 AM ISTMarket opening
Indian benchmark equity indices opened lower on Tuesday tracking weakness in global peers. Sensex opened at 36,517.28, down 176.41 points or 0.48%, while Nifty declined 51.85 points or 0.48% to 10,750.85.
HCL Tech, up about 1%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Infosys, Asian Paints and TCS. HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 23 were in the red at open.
Asian stocks declined in the early deals tracking their US peers amid fresh Sino-American tensions and concern over the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases.
14 Jul 2020, 09:07 AM ISTMarket pre-opening
Indian stocks traded lower in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:05 am, Sensex dropped 71.15 points or 0.2% to 36,622.54, while Nifty declined 30.45 points or 0.3% to 10,772.25.