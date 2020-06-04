Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; HDFC Life, Aurobindo Pharma gain

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Stronger appetite for riskier assets is set to lift Asian equities, as government stimulus expectations support investor confidence
Wall Street rallied broadly with the Nasdaq approaching record highs as signs of an economic recovery helped investors look beyond social unrest and pandemic worries
Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
04 Jun 2020, 09:42 AM ISTSectoral indices on NSE
04 Jun 2020, 09:24 AM ISTMarket opening
Indian benchmark equity indices opened flat on Thursday tracking mixed cues from Asian peers. Sensex opened 37 points lower at 34,072.50 while Nifty opened at 10,054.25, down 7 points from its previous close.
04 Jun 2020, 09:06 AM ISTMarket pre-opening
Indian stocks traded flat to negative in the pre-opening session on Thursday. At 9:02 am, Sensex dropped 1283 points or 3.8% to 32,825. Nifty declined marginally by 17 points or 0.2% to 10,044.
Oil prices rose again on Wednesday, briefly trading above $40 a barrel, the highest since March, and reflecting increased demand.
Brent crude futures for August settled up 22 cents, or 0.6%, at $39.79 a barrel. The session high of $40.53 was the highest since March 6. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July rose 48 cents, to $37.29 a barrel.
04 Jun 2020, 08:43 AM ISTMarkets at close on Wednesday
Indian stocks closed nearly 1% higher for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday lead by healthy buying in financials. Strong cues from Asian peers also supported the market sentiment.
After hitting an intraday high of 34,488.69 points, Sensex ended 284 points or 0.8% higher at 34,109.54. Nifty closed 82 points or 0.83% higher at 10,061.55.
04 Jun 2020, 08:41 AM ISTAsian stocks set to extend gains as stimulus fans recovery hopes
Singapore's SGX Nifty declined 0.4% indicating a tepid start for Indian stocks.
Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.23% in early trading.
Japan's Nikkei futures rose 1.1%.
Shanghai SE Composite Index dropped 0.3%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.2%.
04 Jun 2020, 08:41 AM ISTWall Street closes sharply higher on signs of economic rebound
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 527.24 points, or 2.05%, to 26,269.89, the S&P 500 gained 42.05 points, or 1.36%, to 3,122.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 74.54 points, or 0.78%, to 9,682.91.