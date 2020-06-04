Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; HDFC Life, Aurobindo Pharma gain

Sectoral indices on NSE View Full Image

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened flat on Thursday tracking mixed cues from Asian peers. Sensex opened 37 points lower at 34,072.50 while Nifty opened at 10,054.25, down 7 points from its previous close. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded flat to negative in the pre-opening session on Thursday. At 9:02 am, Sensex dropped 1283 points or 3.8% to 32,825. Nifty declined marginally by 17 points or 0.2% to 10,044.

Oil update Oil prices rose again on Wednesday, briefly trading above $40 a barrel, the highest since March, and reflecting increased demand. Brent crude futures for August settled up 22 cents, or 0.6%, at $39.79 a barrel. The session high of $40.53 was the highest since March 6. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July rose 48 cents, to $37.29 a barrel.

Markets at close on Wednesday Indian stocks closed nearly 1% higher for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday lead by healthy buying in financials. Strong cues from Asian peers also supported the market sentiment. After hitting an intraday high of 34,488.69 points, Sensex ended 284 points or 0.8% higher at 34,109.54. Nifty closed 82 points or 0.83% higher at 10,061.55.

Asian stocks set to extend gains as stimulus fans recovery hopes Stronger appetite for riskier assets is set to lift Asian equities on Thursday, as government stimulus expectations support investor confidence in an economic recovery from the coronavirus.

Singapore's SGX Nifty declined 0.4% indicating a tepid start for Indian stocks. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.23% in early trading. Japan's Nikkei futures rose 1.1%. Shanghai SE Composite Index dropped 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.2%.