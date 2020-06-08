Market LIVE: Sensex up 450 points, Nifty near 10,300; IndusInd Bank up 10%

Market opening

Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Monday tracking firm cues from global peers. Sensex opened 554 points or 1.6% higher at 34,841.17 while Nifty added 184 points or nearly 2% to open at 10,326.75.

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance, surging 4-7%, were top Sensex gainers. Sun Pharms, Nestle India and Bharti Airtel were top laggards on the 30-share barometer.

Of 30 Sensex shares, 27 were in the green at open.

View Full Image