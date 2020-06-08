Market LIVE: Sensex up 450 points, Nifty near 10,300; IndusInd Bank up 10%

Yes Securities puts buy on Larsen & Toubro Yes Securities has put 'buy' rating on Larsen & Toubro with a target price of ₹1203, upside 26%. "While L&T will face near term headwinds on new orders and execution, we think long term outlook looks strong led by, i) Over 80% of the NIP (opportunity: Rs102trn over FY20-25) is addressable by L&T which makes it a best play on the government's planned uptick in Infra spending, ii) Market share gain in difficult times by leveraging its strong balance sheet & technical forte, iii) Strong geographical diversification. Retain BUY rating with SOTP based TP of Rs1,203 given its inexpensive valuations (Trades at 1yr forward EV/EBITDA of 13x vs long term avg. of 14x), healthy order book (book/bill ~2.2x) & proven execution capability," the brokerage said.

Aditya Birla Capital up 4.5% The company on Friday reported a 44.2% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹144 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 2020. Aditya Birla Capital had registered a net profit of ₹258 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

As Hexaware considers delisting, investors eye better exit price Shares of Hexaware Technologies Ltd extended gains on Monday, rising 7% to ₹336 in early trade. The stock jumped 20% Friday after the company said its promoter plans to acquire all equity shares and delist the company from the stock exchanges. (Full report)

Liquor companies gain United Breweries up 2%; Radico Khaitan gains 3%; United Spirits advances 2%. Delhi government on Sunday decided to roll back the ‘70% special corona cess’ on the sale of liquor from 10 June. The Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor has been increased to 25% from 20%.

Vedanta asset impairment to lower book value, may queer delisting pitch The massive impairment that billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd took on its books in the March quarter will significantly bring down the company’s book value, market experts told Mint. Whether this will have a bearing on the company’s ongoing delisting process is yet unclear. (Full report)

Greaves Cotton down over 1% Diversified engineering company Greaves Cotton Ltd on reported a 98.28% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹55 lakh in the fourth quarter ended March 2020. It had posted a net profit of ₹32.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter.

Jyothy Labs up 1% The FMCG company reported a 60.21% slump in its consolidated net profit at ₹26.59 crore in the March quarter, hit by coronavirus induced disruptions. Jyothy Labs had posted a net profit of ₹66.83 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal.

Karnataka Bank down 3% Karnataka Bank has reported a 56% decline in net profit for the March quarter at ₹27.31 crore due to higher provisions. The private sector lender had reported to the RBI that it has been defrauded of over ₹285 crore consequent to loans gone bad to four entities including DHFL.

Larsen & Toubro up 0.7% Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) posted a 4.36% drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,430 crore for the January-March quarter of FY20. However, the company saw its consolidated net profit for the full 2019-20 fiscal rise by 6.14% to ₹10,239.71 crore.

Jio Platforms will raise ₹5,683.50 crore from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) against 1.16% stake sale to the sovereign wealth fund. Jio parent Reliance Industries has vowed to pay down net debt to zero before March 2021. Mukesh Ambani's $65 billion digital unit has sold more than 20% in stakes to buyers including Facebook Inc. and US private equity firms including KKR & Co., Silver Lake Partners and General Atlantic.

Nifty PSU Bank up over 3%; Top gainers Finance Ministry on Sunday said public sector banks have disbursed ₹8,320 crore till June 5 under the ₹3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector. PSBs have sanctioned loans worth ₹17,705.64 crore under the 100% ECLGS starting June 1. While State Bank of India has sanctioned ₹11,701 crore loans, Punjab National Bank sanctioned loans worth ₹1,295.59.

Reliance Industries up 1.2% RIL subsidiary Jio Platforms will raise ₹5,683.50 crore from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) against 1.16% stake sale to the sovereign wealth fund. The transaction gives Jio Platforms an equity valuation of ₹4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 trillion, the same as most of the eight deals have taken place at.

IndusInd Bank jumps nearly 7% Promoters of IndusInd Bank -- IndusInd International Holdings Ltd and IndusInd Ltd -- which presently hold 14.68% of the paid-up share capital of the bank, plan to acquire additional shares from the open market.

Market opening Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Monday tracking firm cues from global peers. Sensex opened 554 points or 1.6% higher at 34,841.17 while Nifty added 184 points or nearly 2% to open at 10,326.75. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance, surging 4-7%, were top Sensex gainers. Sun Pharms, Nestle India and Bharti Airtel were top laggards on the 30-share barometer. Of 30 Sensex shares, 27 were in the green at open.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks were in the green in pre-opening trade on Friday. At 09:07 am, Sensex climbed 556 points or 1.6% to 34,843, while Nifty gained 184 points or 1.8% at 10326.

Market at close on Friday Indian stocks ended the week on a positive note amid a volatile session on Friday. Sensex rose 306.54 points, or 0.9%, to settle at 34,287.24, while Nifty 50 closed 113.05 points, or 1.1%, higher at 10,142.15. Index heavyweights--State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank--contributed to the rally.

Asia Stocks See Modest Gains Asian stocks started the week with gains after Friday’s US jobs report smashed expectations and bolstered hope of a quick economic rebound. Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.6% as of 10:52 a.m. in Tokyo. SGX Nifty advanced 0.88%, indicating a positive opening for Indian stocks. S&P 500 futures gained 0.4%. The index closed 2.6% higher Friday. South Korea’s Kospi Index dipped 0.1%. Shanghai Composite was up 0.4%. Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%.