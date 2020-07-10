Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Sun Pharma, RIL top gainers

Mint Covid Tracker: At current pace, India’s coronavirus tally could hit 1 million in seven days

India’s total coronavirus case tally is set to hit the 1 million mark by next Friday if it continues to rise at the same pace as since mid-June, a Mint analysis based on the latest health ministry data showed. During this period, cases have been growing at an average daily growth rate of 3.5%, taking the total number close to 800,000 now.

Overall, India has 276,685 active cases—or patients still under treatment—as of Friday morning, while 21,604 deaths have been attributed to the infection, latest health ministry data showed. Active cases rose 20% in the last seven days, in line with the week-ago period (26 June to 3 July). The seven-day spike in deaths is 19%, compared to 20% in the preceding week.

