Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Sun Pharma, RIL top gainers

Jyoti Roy, DVP Equity Strategist, Angel Broking says “TCS reported a 7.0% qoq degrowth in revenues to USD 5.06bn as compared to market expectations of 5-6% degrowth. In rupee terms revenue contracted by 4.1% qoq to Rs.38,322 crore while gross profits degrew by 9.9% qoq to Rs.15,108 crore. Gross margins contracted by 258bps qoq to 39.4% though cost control in the form of reduced SG&A expenses limited contraction in EBIT margins to 149bps qoq to 23.6% while EBIT registered a degrowth of 9.7% qoq to Rs.9,048 crore. Net profit for the quarter contracted by 12.7% qoq to Rs.7,008 crore. While the Q1FY21 numbers were below street expectations on all counts, new deal wins remained strong at USD 6.9bn for the quarter which was a key positive. Markets will also look forward to management commentary and their outlook for the rest of the year."

Angel Broking maintains 'accumulate' on Reliance Industries Angel Broking has maintained 'accumulate' rating on Reliance Industries with a target price of ₹1,937. "Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) is India’s largest company with a dominant presence in Refining, Petrochemicals, Telecom and Retail businesses. Telecom business to witness robust growth over next few years due to tariff hikes and shift of subscribers from Vodafone Idea to other telecom players," the brokerage said.

JSW Steel down 2.7% Moody's Investors Service has confirmed JSW Steel Limited's rating at Ba2 with outlook revised to negative. "The rating confirmation recognizes that while JSW's credit profile will deteriorate reflecting the challenges brought by the pandemic, we believe that the company's financial metrics will likely recover to levels commensurate with the current ratings by the fiscal year ending March 2023 (fiscal 2023)," the ratings agency said.

Rupee update The Indian rupee dropped 17 paise to trade at 75.16 against the American currency in opening deals on Friday on emergence of demand for US dollar from importers and banks. The local unit had closed at 74.99 a dollar on Thursday.

Mint Covid Tracker: At current pace, India’s coronavirus tally could hit 1 million in seven days India’s total coronavirus case tally is set to hit the 1 million mark by next Friday if it continues to rise at the same pace as since mid-June, a Mint analysis based on the latest health ministry data showed. During this period, cases have been growing at an average daily growth rate of 3.5%, taking the total number close to 800,000 now. Overall, India has 276,685 active cases—or patients still under treatment—as of Friday morning, while 21,604 deaths have been attributed to the infection, latest health ministry data showed. Active cases rose 20% in the last seven days, in line with the week-ago period (26 June to 3 July). The seven-day spike in deaths is 19%, compared to 20% in the preceding week. View Full Image

Tata Motors up nearly 1% Jaguar Land Rover, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, sold 74,067 units in the April-June quarter, down 42.4% y-o-y. The retail sales in the month of June, at 35,334 units, accounted for nearly half of its sales in Q1FY21. Strict lockdowns due to covid-19 had resulted in temporary shutdowns of most retailers and the company’s manufacturing plants in April and much of May.

PNB Housing Finance drops nearly 2% PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said it is actively looking to further sell its corporate assets to streamline balance sheet and has reworked its business plan for the current fiscal as the coronavirus pandemic has changed the dynamics. PNB Housing had sold corporate finance portfolio worth ₹2,307 crore during FY20 which helped in improving its CRAR (capital to risk weighted assets ratio) by end of March 2020.

PNB drops 3.6% India’s second-largest public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday declared its ₹3,688.58 crore exposure to mortgage financier Dewan Housing Finance Ltd as fraud.

RIL up 1.2% UK’s BP Plc and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) have announced the start of their new Indian fuels and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML). Following initial agreements in 2019, BP and RIL teams have worked over the past few months to complete the transaction. BP has paid RIL $1 billion for a 49% stake in the joint venture, with RIL holding 51%.

TCS flat post Q1 result The country's largest software services firm TCS reported a 13.8% decline in June quarter consolidated net profit at ₹7,008 crore on revenues being impacted by the coronavirus crisis. It expects revenues to touch pre-covid-19 levels only by the January-March quarter of this fiscal. TCS had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹8,131 crore in the year-ago period.

Market opening Indian stocks edged lower on Friday tracking weak cues from global peers amid concerns that new lockdowns could derail the economic recovery. Sensex opened at 36,555.13, down 182 points, while Nifty opened 49 points lower at 10,764.10. Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TCS and RIL were among the gainers on the Sensex at open. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, tata Steel, ICICI Bank and TechM were among the laggards on the other hand. Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 were in the red. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded lower in the pre-opening session on Friday. At 9:03 am, Sensex dropped 255 points or 0.7% to 36,483, while Nifty declined 55 points or 0.5% to 10,758.

Market at close on Thursday Indian stocks closed about 1% higher on Thursday led by gains in financials and metal stocks, as investors’ focus shifted on the new earnings season. Sensex ended at 36,737.69, up 1.12% or 408.62 points, while Nifty settled 107.70 points or 1% higher at 10,813.45.

Asian shares in the red Asian shares opened lower on Friday as record-breaking new coronavirus cases and deaths in several US states stoked concerns that new lockdowns could derail the economic recovery, and investors looked forward to earnings season. Australia ASX All Ordinaries fell 0.07%. China's Shanghai SE Composite Index slipped 1.71%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined -1.22%. Singapore's SGX Nifty dropped 0.7%, indicating a weak opening for Indian benchmark indices.