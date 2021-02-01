Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of Union Budget; ICICI Bank jumps 7%

Tata Power receives LOI from OERC

The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has selected Tata Power Ltd as the successful bidder to own the license for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Limited (NESCO) Utility license areas.

The proposed sale of NESCO Utility to the Company will be through the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) entity in which the state government will own 49% in the equity share capital and Tata Power will hold remaining 51%. The SPV is expected to generate revenue in excess of ₹ 2,470 crore.