Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of Union Budget; ICICI Bank jumps 7%

Tech Mahindra drops 3.5% IT services exporter Tech Mahindra reported a 14.3% jump in its December quarter net profit at ₹1,309.8 crore driven largely by improving profit margins while the revenues remained stable. The Mahindra Group company had registered a net profit at ₹1,145.9 crore in the year-ago period and ₹1,064 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Tata Power receives LOI from OERC The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has selected Tata Power Ltd as the successful bidder to own the license for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Limited (NESCO) Utility license areas. The proposed sale of NESCO Utility to the Company will be through the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) entity in which the state government will own 49% in the equity share capital and Tata Power will hold remaining 51%. The SPV is expected to generate revenue in excess of ₹ 2,470 crore.

UPL stock under pressure Agro-chemical company UPL on Friday posted a 12% growth in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹793 crore during the third quarter of 2020-21. The company's PAT stood at ₹707 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, UPL said in a statement. UPL's revenue grew 3% during the quarter under review at ₹9,125 crore as compared to ₹8,892 crore in the same quarter of financial year 2020.

Escorts Ltd reports 49% rise in sales in January 2021 Escorts Ltd Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in January 2021 sold 9,021 tractors, its highest ever January sales and registering a growth of 48.8% against 6,063 tractors sold in January 2020. Domestic tractor sales in January 2021 was at 8,510 tractors registering a growth of 45.6% against 5,845 tractors in January 2020. "The tractor market continues to be strong on back of positive macro-economic factors and strong rural cash flows. The supply side situation is normalizing and is no longer expected to be a bottleneck to meet demand. However rising inflation continues to be a worry," the conpany said. Export tractor sales in January 2021 stood at 511 tractors against 218 tractors sold in January 2020, registering a growth of 134.4%.

ICICI Bank trades higher The Mumbai-headquartered lender on Saturday reported a 17.73 % jump in its December quarter consolidated net profit to ₹5,498.15 crore, helped by a jump in core income but experienced a surge in bad assets from its retail loans. On a standalone basis, ICICI Bank showed a 19.12% rise in the post-tax profit to ₹4,939.59 crore for the reporting quarter, up from ₹4,146.46 crore in the October-December 2019 period.

Market opening Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started the session on a high note ahead of the Union budget on Monday led by gains in ICICI Bank, HDFC twins L&T and Infosys. Sensex opened at 46,617.95, up 332.18 points or 0.72%, while Nifty advanced 124.00 points or 0.91% to open at 13,758.60. ICICI Bank, up over 2%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by L&T, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel. TCS, Ultratech Cement and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 27 opened in the green. View Full Image BSE Sensex

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher on Monday ahead of Union Budget 2021. At 9:04am, Sensex was at 26,508.56, up 222.79 points or 0.5%, while Nifty advanced 91.80 points or 0.7% at 13,726.40.

Indian stocks face Budget hurdle with history as guide If history is a guide, the recent rough ride for Indian stocks will continue after Monday’s budget. The S&P BSE Sensex index has climbed in the month after budget day on only two of the past seven years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, while falling or staying rangebound on other occasions. Risks are compounded in 2021 given stretched valuations. The Sensex had a blistering advance last quarter -- even as data showed that the economy had plunged into recession -- led by record inflows from foreign investors. But there are signs the rally is petering out: the index clocked its biggest weekly decline since early May from its peak on Jan. 20. (Bloomberg)

Market at close on Friday The Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure for the sixth session on the trot on Friday as the pre-Budget Economic Survey failed to cheer investors amid continued selling by foreign funds and a bearish trend overseas. Both the benchmark indices fluctuated between gains and losses in a highly volatile session. The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 588.59 points or 1.26% to finish at 46,285.77 -- taking the six-session aggregate loss to 3,506.35 points or 7.04 per cent. Intra-day, the index swung 1,263.20 points. Likewise, the NSE Nifty furthered its loss by 182.95 points or 1.32% to settle at 13,634.60. Over the last six days, the NSE barometer has shed 1,010.10 points or 6.89%.

Asia shares try to rally Asian shares tried to rally on Monday as Wall Street continued to struggle with doubts about vaccine rollouts and economic recovery, while silver surged as newly empowered retail investors turned speculative eyes to precious metals. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recouped early losses to rise 0.7%, bouncing after four straight sessions of losses. Japan's Nikkei added 0.8%, after shedding almost 2% on Friday, while Chinese blue chips gained 0.5% as the country's central bank injected more cash into money markets. Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced nearly 1%.