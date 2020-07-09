Market LIVE: Indian stocks seen firm: SGX Nifty up 0.4%

Equity benchmarks succumbed to a fag-end selloff to close in the red on Wednesday as investors pocketed gains after a five-session rally amid weak global cues.
A depreciating rupee also weighed on market sentiment, traders said.
After opening on a positive note, the 30-share BSE Sensex buckled under selling pressure in the last hour of trade to close 345.51 points, or 0.95 per cent, lower at 36,329.01.
On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty shed 93.90 points, or 0.87 per cent, to close at 10,705.75. (PTI)
09 Jul 2020, 08:37:07 AM IST
Asian shares rise
Most Asian markets rose Thursday following another record close on Wall Street as concerns about a new spike in coronavirus cases around the world were overshadowed by optimism for the economic recovery.
Australia's ASX All Ordinaries jumped 1.03%.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index added 0.14%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.04% higher.
Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.4%, indicating a positive opening for Indian benchmark stock indices.
09 Jul 2020, 08:37:07 AM IST
US stocks finish higher
Big gains by large tech companies lifted the Nasdaq to another record close Wednesday, as investors continued to shrug off higher coronavirus cases and the hit to the economy.
The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.4% to 10,492.50, its fourth record in five sessions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7% to 26,067.28, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.8% to 3,169.94.
Major indices had tumbled on Tuesday but resumed their upward climb Wednesday, a sign that investors viewed the pullback as a buying opportunity. (AFP)