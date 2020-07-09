Market LIVE: Indian stocks seen firm: SGX Nifty up 0.4%

Yes Bank, SBI, Cipla, ICICI Bank, TCS and Bharti Airtel are among top stocks that may be in news on Thursday.

Market at close on Wednesday

Equity benchmarks succumbed to a fag-end selloff to close in the red on Wednesday as investors pocketed gains after a five-session rally amid weak global cues.

A depreciating rupee also weighed on market sentiment, traders said.

After opening on a positive note, the 30-share BSE Sensex buckled under selling pressure in the last hour of trade to close 345.51 points, or 0.95 per cent, lower at 36,329.01.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty shed 93.90 points, or 0.87 per cent, to close at 10,705.75. (PTI)