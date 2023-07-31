Share Market Live Updates: The market is brimming with various domestic and global macroeconomic indicators that are expected to sustain its momentum, according to analysts. The developments during the monsoon session of parliament will also be significant points of interest for investors and traders.
Investors will be busy analyzing corporate earnings in the coming week as several major Nifty 50 companies are going to announce their Q1FY24 results.
Globally, stocks have been rising recently on hopes high inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates. That in turn could allow the economy to continue growing and avoid a long-predicted recession.
Sensex Today Live: Marico Q1 Results: Consolidated PAT up 15% to ₹436 crore, revenue slips 3%
Marico Ltd, a leading FMCG company in India, reported a significant 15% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹436 crore for the first quarter ending on June 30, 2024. This marks a notable improvement compared to the ₹377 crore net profit posted in the same April-June quarter of the previous year, as stated in the regulatory filing by Marico.
However, the company experienced a decline in its revenue from operations, which decreased by 3.16% to ₹2,477 crore during the current quarter, compared to ₹2,558 crore recorded in the corresponding period a year ago.
Marico attributed the growth in its gross margin to surpassing internal expectations, expanding by 494 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 257 bps sequentially. This increase was primarily driven by softer input costs, resulting in improved profitability for the company. (Read More)
MARICO
Share Market Live: TCS announces change in senior management under new CEO K Krithivasan
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has recently made changes to its senior management positions (SMP) and has formally communicated this to the Indian stock market. K Ananth Krishnan, the Executive Vice President of TCS, will be stepping down from his SMP role due to his planned retirement. According to the exchange filing, this transition will be effective from July 31, 2023, as his retirement is scheduled for October 2023.
In light of these changes, TCS has announced that Dr Harrick Vin, currently serving as the Chief Services Innovation Officer, will assume the role of SMP starting from August 1, 2023. Dr Harrick Vin holds the prestigious position of TCS fellow and possesses a wealth of experience spanning over three decades in both academia and industry. Prior to this appointment, he successfully led TCS Digitate. (Read More)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Stock Market Today: Wall Street returns to rallying on Friday following reports on profits and inflation
Wall Street's rally got back on track Friday following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy.
The S&P 500 rose 1% to its highest close in more than 15 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 176 points, or 0.5% after breaking a 13-day winning streak the day before. The Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9% as Big Tech stocks led the market.
The S&P 500 closed out its third straight winning week and its ninth in the last 11.
A report on Friday bolstered those hopes, saying the inflation measure the Fed prefers to use slowed last month by a touch more than expected. Perhaps just as importantly, data also showed that total compensation for workers rose less than expected during the spring. While that’s discouraging for workers looking for bigger raises, investors see it adding less upward pressure on inflation.
The hope among traders is that the slowdown in inflation means the Federal Reserve’s hike to interest rates on Wednesday will be the final one of this cycle. (AP)
