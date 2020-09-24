Market LIVE: Sensex dives 650 points, Nifty below 10,950; PSU banks, metals drag

Market at close on Wednesday

Indian benchmark share indices erased opening gains to settle in the red on Wednesday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights TCS, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Ltd.

After swinging between gain of as much as 1.7% and loss of as much as 1.1%, Sensex closed at 37,680.58, down 53.50 or 0.14%.

Similarly, the 50-share index Nifty ended 21.80 points or 0.2% lower at 11,131.85. Axis Bank, closing over 2% higher, was the top Sensex gainer followed by HUL, Infosys and Nestle India. Bharti Airtel, closing 8% lower, was the top laggard followed by Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and NTPC.

Of 30 Sensex shares, 18 closed in the red.