Market LIVE: Sensex dives 650 points, Nifty below 10,950; PSU banks, metals drag

Ircon International drops 0.44% The engineering and construction firm has won contracts worth over ₹400 crore from Ministry of Railways. "Ircon International Limited has secured works of total 9 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) valuing more than ₹400 crore from Ministry of Railways, Government of India," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Zydus Wellness climbs 2.3% The board of directors of the company have approved a QIP issue to raise funds. While the board is scheduled to meet on 28th September to decide on the issue price, it has fixed the floor price at ₹1,775.85 per equity share.

Tata Chemicals down 0.65%, Tata Motors DVR falls 2.24% Tata Sons Pvt Ltd on Wednesday bought shares of Tata Chemicals and Tata Motors DVR through open market transactions. According to bulk deal data on NSE, Tata Sons purchased shares of Tata Chemicals for ₹63.56 crore and Tata Motors DVR shares for ₹22.51 crore.

TCS down 2.11% Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Yale University have jointly announced the launch of a new private off-grid networking platform using blockchain, that could help ensure privacy and trust in peer-to-peer digital networks.

Rupee update Rupee depreciates 26 paise to 73.83 against US dollar in early trade.

HDFC drops 1.25% Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Wednesday said it will raise up to ₹5,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The issue size for the secured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) will be ₹2,500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹2,500 crore, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

RIL down 0.75% Oil to retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is said to be in the race to acquire Debenhams, a British multinational retailer operating department stores in the United Kingdom with franchise stores in other countries, Sky News reported

Market outlook "We have achieved the first target of the Nifty which was advised to be between 10900-11000, the Nifty low is 10951. The index continues to remain weak and any rally up can be used to short this market. 10900-10950 is a support range for the market so traders can book profits at the current juncture and use any opportunity to short the October series futures contract at higher levels for a target of 10750. The resistance on the upside is at 11300," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Sun Pharma declines 2% Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is voluntarily recalling one lot of RIOMET ER™, due to the level of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which has been found to be above the allowed acceptable daily intake limit established by the US FDA. NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen (a substance that could cause cancer) based on results from laboratory tests.

All sectoral indices on NSE in the red

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened in the red on Thursday amid weak cues from global peers. Sensex opened at 37,282.18, down 386.24 points or 1.03%, while Nifty opened 120.85 points or 1.09% lower at 11,011.00. Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Sun Pharma declining over 2% were among the top gainers. HUL and Nestle India were the rare gainers. Of 30 Sensex shares 28 opened in the red.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded lower in the pre-opening session on Thursday. At 9:06 am, Sensex was at 37,294.13, down 374.29 points or 0.99%, While Nifty declined 105.80 points or 0.95% at 11,026.

Market at close on Wednesday Indian benchmark share indices erased opening gains to settle in the red on Wednesday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights TCS, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Ltd. After swinging between gain of as much as 1.7% and loss of as much as 1.1%, Sensex closed at 37,680.58, down 53.50 or 0.14%. Similarly, the 50-share index Nifty ended 21.80 points or 0.2% lower at 11,131.85. Axis Bank, closing over 2% higher, was the top Sensex gainer followed by HUL, Infosys and Nestle India. Bharti Airtel, closing 8% lower, was the top laggard followed by Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and NTPC. Of 30 Sensex shares, 18 closed in the red.

Asian shares fall Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday as caution set in after a retreat on Wall Street driven by a decline in technology shares. Singapore's SGX Nifty declined 1.2%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 0.7%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped nearly 1%. South Korea's Kospi plunged 1.9%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.4%, while the Shanghai Composite was down nearly 1.0%.