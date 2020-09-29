Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip into the red; ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel drag

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd up 1.4%

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Monday said the firm and its joint venture partner have completed 74 per cent equity stake sale in Jhajjar KT Transco Pvt Ltd (JKTPL) to IndiGrid.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Parties have today completed the sale of first closing sale shares, which represents about 74 per cent of the total equity shares of the JKTPL after obtaining the requisite regulatory and other approvals and compliance with condition precedents," according to a BSE filing.

KPTL has completed sale of about 37.78 per cent of equity shares (which includes 1.32 per cent equity shares held by KVPL and acquired by the Company), the filing added.