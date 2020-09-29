Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip into the red; ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel drag

IIFL Finance shares trade flat Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded IIFL Finance corporate family rating (CFR) by a notch to B2 from B1 on the company's asset quality concerns. Obligations rated B2 are considered speculative and are subject to high credit risk.

Shalby Ltd up over 9% The board of directors of the company has passed an enabling resolution to reduce the promoters’ holding from the current 79.45% to 75% and to increase public shareholding to at least 25%.

Sensex pares opening gains, turns volatile in early trade View Full Image

Steel Strips Wheels up 2% Steel Strips Wheels Ltd has confirmed export orders of nearly 9,000 wheels for EU trailer market, to be executed in the month of October & November from its Chennai plant, it said in a regulatory filing. Orders of similar capacity are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed, the company added.

Vedanta delisting BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited have issued their in-principle approval for the delisting offer to Vedanta Ltd.

Rupee opening Rupee opens at 73.78 against the US dollar, unchanged versus Monday's close.

Jet Airways up 4.89% The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the insolvent airline Jet Airways (India) Limited on Monday gave the airline's bidders to come up with a revised offer by 30 September, after initial bids were deemed unsatisfactory, according to a Mint report.

Market outlook "We are at a critical juncture - the resistance level range of 11300-11350 is not very far from the current price level. This could be a turning point for the Nifty; we could reverse from here to resume the downtrend we saw last week or we could break out of this level to see higher price points. On the upside the markets can rally to 11700-11800. On the downside we could go to 10700-10800," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd up 1.4% Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Monday said the firm and its joint venture partner have completed 74 per cent equity stake sale in Jhajjar KT Transco Pvt Ltd (JKTPL) to IndiGrid. "We are pleased to inform you that the Parties have today completed the sale of first closing sale shares, which represents about 74 per cent of the total equity shares of the JKTPL after obtaining the requisite regulatory and other approvals and compliance with condition precedents," according to a BSE filing. KPTL has completed sale of about 37.78 per cent of equity shares (which includes 1.32 per cent equity shares held by KVPL and acquired by the Company), the filing added.

Max Healthcare declines 2.28% Max Ventures Investment Holdings on Monday sold shares worth nearly ₹182 crore in Max Healthcare Institute through an open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Max Ventures Investment Holdings offloaded 1.67 crore shares of Max Healthcare at ₹108.88 apiece, valuing the deal at ₹181.96 crore.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened higher on Tuesday tracking gains in global peers. Sensex opened at 38,176.86, up 195.23 points or 0.51%, while Nifty advanced 61.05 points or 0.54% to open at 11,288.60. Tata Steel, up 1.5% at open, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, TCS and NTPC. ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and HCL Tech were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 24 opened in the green. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:05 am, Sensex was at 38,123.79, up 142.16 points or 0.37%, while Nifty advanced 60,20 points or 0.54% at 11,287.75.

Market at close on Monday Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged as much as 1.6% on Monday, lifted by intense buying in financial stocks on hopes of capital support to public sector banks and stimulus measures for the economy. The BSE Sensex settled 592.97 points or 1.59% higher at 37,981.63, while the NSE Nifty surged 177.30 points or 1.60% to 11,227.55 -- the second straight session of rise for the indices.

Most Asia stocks rise Asian stocks outside of Japan rose Tuesday with US futures as investors assessed the latest efforts toward US fiscal stimulus. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.9%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.3%. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.7%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.3%. Singapore's SGX Nifty added 0.20%.