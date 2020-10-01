Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 450 points at open, Nifty above 11,350

Escorts falls nearly 4%

Escorts Ltd Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in September 2020 sold 11,851 tractors, registering a growth of 9.2% against 10,855 tractors sold in September 2019.

Domestic tractor sales in September was at 11,453 tractors registering a growth of 8.9% against 10,521 tractors in September 2019.

Export tractor sales in September 2020 stood at 398 units against 334 units exported in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 19.2%