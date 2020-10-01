Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 450 points at open, Nifty above 11,350

Adani Green Energy up 1.4% Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of 205 MW operating solar assets from Essel Green Energy Private Limited (EGEPL) and Essel Infra projects Limited (EIL). The assets are located in Punjab, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. All the assets have long term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with various state electricity distribution companies. The portfolio is relatively young with average remaining PPA life of approximately 21 years. The acquired assets will be held 100% by Adani Renewable Energy Holding Ten Limited, a 100% subsidiary of AGEL.

Escorts falls nearly 4% Escorts Ltd Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in September 2020 sold 11,851 tractors, registering a growth of 9.2% against 10,855 tractors sold in September 2019. Domestic tractor sales in September was at 11,453 tractors registering a growth of 8.9% against 10,521 tractors in September 2019. Export tractor sales in September 2020 stood at 398 units against 334 units exported in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 19.2%

Bajaj Auto up 4% The company reported 10% jump in total vehicle sales in September.

RIL up 0.7% Silver Lake will invest an additional ₹1,875 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). The aggregate investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in RRVL now adds up to ₹9,375 crore, which will translate into a 2.13% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher on Thursday tracking positive cues from global peers. Sensex opened at 38,410.20, up 342.27 or 0.90%, while Nifty advanced 116.90 points or 1.04% top open at 11,364.45. IndusInd Bank, rising over 3%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Bajaj Auto, TechM, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank. ONGC, Nestle India and NTPC were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 27 opened in the green.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Thursday. At 09:03 am, Sensex was at 38,349.88, up 281.95 points or 0.74%, while Nifty advanced 105.95 points or 0.94% at 11,353.50.

Market at close on Wednesday Equity benchmarks closed with modest gains after a choppy session on Wednesday, propped up by buying in select finance and banking stocks amid mixed cues from global markets. After trading on a volatile note through the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 94.71 points or 0.25% higher at 38,067.93. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty rose 25.15 points or 0.22% to finish at 11,247.55.

Asian shares set for bouncy session Asian equities were poised for a bouncy session on Thursday after US stocks posted a second consecutive quarter of gains and safe-haven assets, including the dollar, were mixed. Singapore's SGX Nifty climbed 1%. Australian S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.6%. Japan's Nikkei 225 was little changed. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.7%. South Korea's Kospi added 0.86%.