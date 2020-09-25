Market LIVE: TCS, Sensex up over 300 points, Nifty at 10,900; IT stocks rally

Market at close on Thursday

Indian equities continued their downward march for the 6th straight session on Thursday, with benchmark indices cracking about 3% in the bloodbath.

Sensex dropped 1114.82 points or 2.96% to settle at 36,553.60. Similarly Nifty settled at 10,805.55, down 326.30 points or 2.93%.

Market capitalisation of the BSE listed firms dropped to ₹148.98 trillion from ₹152.71 trillion at the end of the session.

IndusInd Bank, closing over 7% lower, was the top laggard followed by Bajaj Finance, TechM, TCS, M&M and Tata Steel. HUL was the only gainer. Of 30 Sensex shares, 29 closed in the red.