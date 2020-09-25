Market LIVE: TCS, Sensex up over 300 points, Nifty at 10,900; IT stocks rally

Cadila Healthcare up 0.2% Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules, in the strengths of 120 mg and 240 mg. In its approval, the USFDA noted that Zydus was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA and is therefore eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity along with other first ANDA applicants.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids energizes first stage of Raigarh-Pugalur 800 kV UHVDC transmission link Hitachi ABB Power Grids India, along with consortium partner Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, has successfully energized the first stage of the 6,000 megawatt (MW) +/-800 kilovolt (kV) Ultra-high Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) transmission link connecting Raigarh in Central India to Pugalur in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. When completed, the approximately 1,800-kilometer-long two-way transmission line will have the capacity to meet the electricity needs of over 80 million people in India.

TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech lift Sensex by over 300 points View Full Image

RITES up 1% The company has bagged a ₹206 crore contract to construct four road over bridges in Andhra Pradesh from Indian Railways. "RITES Ltd has been awarded a turnkey contract for construction of (ROBs) in replacement of existing level crossings on competition basis from Railway Board amounting to ₹205.85 crore," the company said in a statement.

M&M up nearly 1% The company has increased its equity stake in Finland’s Sampo Rosenlew Oy from 49.14% to 74.97%. Sampo is a European combine harvester company, well-known for mid-sized combine harvesters in the markets of Europe, Eurasian countries and North Africa.

Rupee opening Rupee opens at 73.75 against the US dollar versus Thursday's close of 73.90.

Loaded investors and niche firms keep IPOs shining Going by the listing-day euphoria of recent new share sales, the rest of fiscal 2021 promises to be a busy period for more IPO hopefuls with many more companies expected to go public over the next six months. Mint looks at what lies ahead. (Full report)

Market outlook "The Nifty has opened in the green and traders can utilise this opportunity to strategize short positions as the index remains in a weak zone. We could witness a target of 10750 during the course of the October series. If we are unable to hold that level, the Nifty could further slide to 10600. The resistance zone on the upside is at 11550-11600," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Tata Consumer Products up 2.71% The company is weighing a non-binding bid for the vending machine business of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., says a Bloomberg report quoting sources. The board of Tata Consumer Products has approved a proposal to explore an acquisition of the operation from Coffee Day, it said adding that, Coffee Day is seeking a valuation of about ₹20 billion ($271 million) for the vending machine business.

RIL up 0.82% Reliance Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has partnered AeroMobile to launch mobile services on 22 flights on international routes, with plans starting at ₹499 per day. Jio's partner airlines include Virgin Atlantic, Swiss, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro Wings, Lufthansa, Malindo Air, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and Alitalia.

All sectoral indices on NSE in the green View Full Image

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a firm footing on Friday tracking gains in global markets. Sensex opened at 36,991.89, up 438.29 points or 1.20%, while Nifty opened 104.85 points or 0.97% higher at 10,910.40. IndusInd Bank, rising over 2%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by TCS, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank and Tata Steel. All the shares in the benchmark gauge were in the green. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Friday. At 9:05 am, Sensex was at 36,942.92, up 389.32 points or 1.07%, while Nifty advanced 122.05 points or 1.13% to 10,927.60.

Market at close on Thursday Indian equities continued their downward march for the 6th straight session on Thursday, with benchmark indices cracking about 3% in the bloodbath. Sensex dropped 1114.82 points or 2.96% to settle at 36,553.60. Similarly Nifty settled at 10,805.55, down 326.30 points or 2.93%. Market capitalisation of the BSE listed firms dropped to ₹148.98 trillion from ₹152.71 trillion at the end of the session. IndusInd Bank, closing over 7% lower, was the top laggard followed by Bajaj Finance, TechM, TCS, M&M and Tata Steel. HUL was the only gainer. Of 30 Sensex shares, 29 closed in the red.

Asian shares rise Asian shares rose on Friday after robust US housing data supported a late tech-driven rally on Wall Street, with investors picking up the pieces a day after a broad regional index posted its biggest daily loss in more than three months. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.66% higher in the morning session, after slumping 2.15% a day earlier, its biggest daily drop since June 11. Singapore's SGX Nifty was up 0.7% China's Shanghai Composite index was a little changed, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.3%. South Korea's KOSPI added 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.6%. Australia's ASX 200 gained 1.3%.