Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hold gains; Sterling and Wilson Solar jumps 20%

SP group firms surge after it announces separation from Tata group

Shapoorji Pallonji Group companies, Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd and Forbes & Co Ltd on Wednesday surged after the group unexpectedly said it will end its seven decades-long partnership with the Tata group.

Shares of Sterling & Wilson Solar hit 20% upper circuit, its biggest single day gains since August 2019 while Forbes & Co Ltd hit 5% upper circuit. (Full report)