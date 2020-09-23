Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hold gains; Sterling and Wilson Solar jumps 20%

HCC up 7.2% HCC Concessions Ltd, the infrastructure development arm of HCC Group, has completed its 100% sale of Farakka-Raiganj Highways Limited to Cube Highways and Infrastructure II Pte Ltd.

SP group firms surge after it announces separation from Tata group Shapoorji Pallonji Group companies, Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd and Forbes & Co Ltd on Wednesday surged after the group unexpectedly said it will end its seven decades-long partnership with the Tata group. Shares of Sterling & Wilson Solar hit 20% upper circuit, its biggest single day gains since August 2019 while Forbes & Co Ltd hit 5% upper circuit. (Full report)

Hindustan Zinc up 4.8% Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Tuesday said its board-constituted panel has approved raising up to ₹4,000 crore through debentures. The approval on the same was given during the meeting of the committee of directors held on Tuesday, HZL said in a filing to the BSE.

Rupee opening The Indian rupee opens unchanged vs Tuesday's close at 73.58 against the US dollar.

Indian Oil Corp drops 0.5% The country’s largest fuel retailer will invest ₹17,825 crore in raising the capacity of its Gujarat refinery as well as setting up a petrochemical plant at the unit as part of plans for upscaling petchem business to protect margins.

DHFL up 1.5% The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) from the securities market, accusing them of indulging in fraudulent transactions and misleading investors by releasing false financial statements for over a decade.

Sequent Scientific up 4% The company, one of the largest manufacturers of veterinary APIs globally, will acquire 40% stake in Provet through Alivira Animal Health Limited, Ireland, its wholly-owned subsidiary.

RIL up 2.4% Reliance Industries on Wednesday said global investment firm KKR will invest ₹5,550 crore in its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) to pick 1.28 per cent equity stake. "This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.21 lakh crore. This marks the second investment by KKR in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following a ₹11,367 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year," Reliance Industries said in a statement.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened on a firm footing on Wednesday tracking Wal Street gains. Sensex opened at 37,966.16, up 232.08 or 0.62%, while Nifty climbed 105.10 points or 0.94% to open at 11,258.75. RIL, rising over 2%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Sun Pharma, Infosys, Maruti and Axis Bank. Bharti Airtel, TCS and Power Grid were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 opened in the green.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. At 9:06 am, Sensex was up 385.11 points or 1.02%, while Nifty advanced 105.35 points or 0.94% to 11,259.00.

Market at close on Tuesday Equity benchmarks buckled under selling pressure for the fourth session on the trot on Tuesday as wary investors took money off the table amid concerns over economic recovery and weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 300.06 points or 0.79% down at 37,734.08. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 96.90 points or 0.86% to finish at 11,153.65.

Asian stocks struggle to build on Wall Street gains Asia's stock markets struggled to emulate Wall Street's rebound on Wednesday as persistent worries about the global economic recovery kept investors cautious. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady after two days of declines, but the mood was hardly bullish. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.6%. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were little changed. Australia's ASX 200 advanced 1.8%. South Korea's KOSPI declined 1%. Singapore's SGX Nifty climbed 0.24%.