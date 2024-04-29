Sensex Today Live Updates : A slide in the Japanese yen to its weakest since 1990 has put currency traders on edge, while Asian stocks climbed after US equities notched the best weekly rally of 2024.
The yen fell past 160 per dollar on Monday amid thin liquidity during Japan’s public holiday. Traders have been guessing as to when authorities might start buying the currency to support the yen. Its declines have accelerated since late last week as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda played down the impact of the weak yen on fueling inflation.
Equities in Australia, South Korea and Hong Kong advanced. Chinese shares fluctuated after data showed a slump in the country’s industrial profits. US share futures edged higher, bolstering Friday gains of more than 1% for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.
Australian and New Zealand bond yields fell, following US Treasuries on Friday. An index of the dollar advanced Monday. US government debt will not trade in Asian hours given the holiday in Japan.
Traders will also be focusing on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Wednesday after the central bank’s preferred measure of inflation rose at a brisk pace in March, though roughly in line with estimates. With officials likely to hold rates steady at a more than two-decade high, interest will be on any pivot in the tone of the post-meeting statement and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.
“With all measures of US consumer prices showing a steep acceleration over the past three to four months, the FOMC is bound to row back hard from its earlier predictions of meaningful policy easing this year," Societe Generale economists including Klaus Baader wrote in a note to clients. “That said, markets have already scaled back pricing of rate cuts drastically, so unless Chair Powell plays up the possibility of rate hikes, the market damage is likely to be modest."
A gauge of US Treasury returns has slumped 2.3% this month, set for the biggest monthly drop since February last year, as hawkish Fedspeak and strong economic data pushed back rate-cut bets. Swaps traders now see only one Fed reduction for all of 2024, well below the roughly six quarter-point cuts they expected at the start of 2024.
Oil fell and gold edged lower in early Asian trading as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken steps up efforts to secure a truce in Gaza in meetings in the Middle East on Monday, in what could be a final chance to persuade Israel to call off an attack on Rafah.
Sensex Today Live : Barring Realty, Healthcare, Auto, and FMCG, all other indices were in the green.
The Bank and Financial Services indices had climbed 0.69% and 0.58%, respectively.
Sensex Today Live : The broader market was trading in the green, with the BSE MidCap index gaining 0.46%, and the BSE SmallCap index gaining 0.28%.
Sensex Today Live : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on April 26, asked BSE to pay its regulatory fee to the markets regulator based on the annual turnover calculated from the "notional value" of options contracts.
The regulator's letter says that BSE has been calculating the annual turnover based on premium value for options contracts.
Sensex Today Live : Apollo HealthCo, also known as Apollo 24/7 or AHL, a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, has signed a binding agreement to secure an equity capital of ₹2,475 crore from Advent International, a global private equity investor. Further, Apollo 24/7 plans to integrate Keimed, a wholesale pharmaceutical distributor, into its operations in a gradual process over the next 24 to 30 months. Advent will make investments in two stages through compulsory convertible instruments, acquiring a 12.1% stake in the combined entity. The merged entity is valued at an enterprise value of ₹22,481 crore.
Sensex Today Live : Nine of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 were in the red. Apollo Hospital Enterprises, HCLTech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, and Eicher Motors, were the top losers, while Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, ICICI Bank, Divi's Laboratories, and Maruti Suzuki India, were the top gainers.
Sensex Today Live : Only four stocks, HCLTech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Finance, were in the red on the 30-stock Sensex, while Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, and NTPC, were the top gainers.
Sensex Today Live : The IT services firm announced a net profit of ₹3,986 crore for the quarter ending March FY24. This represents an 8.4 percent decrease from the previous quarter, primarily due to underwhelming operational figures, and the overall results were below market forecasts. The company's operational revenue saw a marginal sequential growth of 0.2%, reaching ₹28,499 crore for the quarter. Dollar revenue growth was at 0.4%, and revenue in constant currency terms increased by 0.3% QoQ. The board has proposed an interim dividend of ₹18 per share for FY24. For FY25, HCL Tech anticipates revenue growth in constant currency terms in the range of 3-5 percent and an EBIT margin of 18–19 percent.
Sensex Today Live : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced todat that it has received final approval from the US FDA for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC), determined by the FDA to be bioequivalent to Advil Dual Action with Acetaminophen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC), of Haleon US Holdings, LLC.
According to Nielsen syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks period ending March 23, 2024, the Advil Dual Action with Acetaminophen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC) market achieved annual sales of approximately $84.1 million, the company said in an exchange filing.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Monday, tracking global peers up.
At opening bell, Sensex was up 228.03 points, or 0.31%, at 73,958.19 and Nifty was up 61.70 points, or 0.28%, at 22,481.65.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices climbed at pre-open on Monday, following global markets higher.
Sensex was up 275.64 points, or 0.37%, at 74,005.80 and Nifty was up 55.60 points, or 0.25%, at 22,475.55 during pre-open.
“Friday's trading session marked a pause in the stock market's vigorous momentum, attributed to disappointing US GDP growth, mounting price pressures in the US, and lackluster Q4 earnings reports from corporate India. Monday's market commenced with the Gift Nifty showing upward movement, propelled by a strong finish on Wall Street. Investors are now closely monitoring forthcoming events such as the FOMC meeting decision and the April jobs report. All eyes are on Powell's press conference amid speculation surrounding potential alterations to the Fed's independence. Today, the market awaits Q4 results from several Indian companies, while copper prices surge towards their highest levels in two years."
--Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Sensex Today Live : DCB Bank announced today that it has appointed Praveen Achuthan Kutty as the managing director and CEO after incumbent, Murali M. Natarajan retired after a tenure of fifteen years.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "We wish to inform you that Mr. Murali M. Natrajan has completed his tenure of fifteen years (15) as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank at the end of business hours on April 28, 2024, in accordance with the extant norms of Reserve Bank of India."
The company added that "Praveen Achuthan Kutty, who has been appointed as the MD & CEO of the Bank for a period of three (3) years with effect from April 29, 2024, shall take charge as the MD & CEO of the Bank on April 29, 2024".
Sensex Today Live : Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, HCLTech, Apollo Hospitals, IDFC First Bank, SBI Cards, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, April 29.
Sensex Today Live : The Sensex and Nifty 50, key indices of the Indian stock market, are anticipated to commence Monday's trading session on an upbeat note, influenced by encouraging signals from global markets. The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a gap-up opening for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 22,655 level, which is nearly 100 points premium to the previous close of Nifty futures.
Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, interprets this as an indication of a bearish dark cloud cover type candle pattern forming at the highs. He notes that the Nifty's decisive upside breakout of the crucial downside gap resistance at 22,500 levels on Thursday, 15th April, followed by a downward reaction in the next session, might not bode well for bulls.
On the weekly chart, a small positive candle with a long upper shadow was formed. After a sequence of higher highs, the market appears to have formed a lower high this week. Shetti further observes that the Nifty's short-term trend seems to have taken a downturn after a considerable rise from the lows. He identifies an immediate support level at 22,300, cautioning that any weakness below this support could trigger further declines. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : India's key equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to start off on a positive note on Monday, mirroring the uptrend in global counterparts. Asian markets have seen an upward trend, and the US stock market concluded the previous week with substantial gains, primarily driven by tech stock earnings.
This week, investors will be closely monitoring several market catalysts, including Q4 results, auto sales figures, local and international macroeconomic indicators, the US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, the Israel-Iran conflict, fluctuations in crude oil prices, and other global market signals.
However, the Indian stock market indices concluded Friday on a significantly lower note, breaking their five-day streak of gains. Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, anticipates that the market momentum will pick up again, with a particular emphasis on individual stock movements due to the ongoing earnings season and sector rotation. He added that Monday's markets would respond to the US PCE data and the results of several private banks released on Saturday. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Following Friday's rout, when Indian benchmark indices had closed sharply lower, the Indian markets were poised to open on a stronger note on Monday as global peers, from the US to Asia climbed.
Moreover, the Gift Nifty futures was trading at 22,650, more that 200 points ahead of the Nifty 50's Friday close, indicating positive momentum for the India markets. Banking and financial stocks were expected to remain in focus during the trading session as a raft of them had reported Q4FY24 results over the weekend.
Asian stocks got off to a positive start on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the week, while the dollar broke past the psychologically key level of 160 yen for the first time in decades.
Oil prices ticked down on expectations that higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates would dampen demand, while news of a potential Gaza ceasefire eased fears of supply constraints.
In the broader market, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tacked on 0.56%, helped by Wall Street's positive lead on Friday owing to a rally in megacap growth stocks.
The upbeat sentiment spilled over into the new week, with Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures each rising 0.2%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index similarly advanced 0.77%, while China's blue-chip index edged 0.06% higher.
The Fed's two-day monetary policy meeting beginning Tuesday takes centre stage for the week, where expectations are for the central bank to keep rates on hold.
Focus, however, will be on any guidance for the central bank's rate outlook, after repeated runs of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and still-sticky inflationary pressures derailed market bets on how soon the Fed could commence its rate easing cycle.
Market pricing shows a first Fed rate cut is expected in September, from a June start only a few weeks ago, with just over 30 basis points worth of easing expected this year.
The prospect that U.S. rates would remain in restrictive territory for longer have propped up the greenback, though it was broadly on the back foot on Monday, edging lower against most currencies apart from the yen.
The dollar index was little changed at 105.98, though was headed for a monthly gain of 1.4%.
In commodities, Brent fell more than 1% to $88.55 a barrel, while U.S. crude similarly eased 1% to $83.02 per barrel.
Both are up about 15% for the year, in part due to supply disruption fears amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Gold dipped 0.34% to $2,329.37 an ounce.
