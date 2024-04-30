Market Close Highlights : Sensex ends down 190pts, Nifty at 22,600; IT, Metal, Pharma, Health, drag, Auto, Realty gain

26 min read . 30 Apr 2024

Market Close Highlights : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought ₹ 169.09 crore shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pumped in ₹ 692.05 crore on April 29, provisional data from the NSE showed.