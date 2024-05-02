Market Close Highlights : Sensex ends up 130pts, Nifty at 22,650; Auto, FMCG, O&G, Metal, Pharma gain, Bank, Realty down

32 min read . 03:51 PM IST

Market Close Highlights : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought ₹ 1,071.93 crore shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pumped in ₹ 1,429.11 crore on April 30, provisional data from the NSE showed.