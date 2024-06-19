Sensex Today Live Updates : Asian equities opened higher on Wednesday after a surge in chipmakers drove US stocks to yet another record-breaking session on Wall Street.
Shares in South Korea jumped about 1% and those in Japan also climbed, while the Australian benchmark was little changed. US traders pushed the S&P 500 closer to the historic 5,500 mark, betting the potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts will keep fueling the tech industry.
Hong Kong futures pointed to gains ahead of a financial conference in Shanghai, where traders expect more market-supportive policies to be announced.
A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar held on to Tuesday’s decline. Treasuries climbed in the previous session as traders piled into a $13 billion sale of 20-year Treasuries.
“Asian equity markets are poised for a stronger open today, boosted by gains on Wall Street," Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia Pty Ltd., wrote in a note. “Demand for semiconductor stocks should help the Nikkei remain in positive territory and fend off the twin concerns of surging oil prices and the fragility of the yen."
Overnight, Nvidia Corp. became the world’s most-valuable company — topping Microsoft Corp. — to extend this year’s record-breaking surge. A bullish analyst call projected the firm at the heart of the artificial-intelligence boom will hit nearly $5 trillion in value in the coming year — from about $3.3 trillion.
Wall Street waded through mixed economic data that showed US industrial production increased, helped by a broad-based pickup in factory output. Separately, retail sales barely rose and prior months were revised lower. A chorus of Fed officials emphasized the need for more evidence of cooling inflation before lowering rates.
“Investors should lean toward the glass-half-full view, but recognize macroeconomic conditions, as well as the nuances across corporate profits, consumers, and incoming economic data may evolve in ways not fully discounted in asset prices at the moment," said Anthony Saglimbene at Ameriprise.
In Asia, traders will be watching whether the buying frenzy for Chinese government debt will continue after sovereign bond futures reached a record closing high Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year sovereign bond yield lingered near the lowest level in more than two decades as mixed economic data prompted investors to take refuge in haven assets.
In other economic news, Japan’s exports rose 13.5% from a year earlier in May to beat estimates.
In commodities, oil steadied after its biggest two-day gain in three months as a sustained risk-on mood in wider markets outweighed signs of further stockpile growth in the US. Gold was little changed.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened at a record high on Wednesday and were trading in the green, led by another record breaking session on the Wall Street on Tuesday that was driven primarily by a rally in AI-focussed chipmaker stocks and a colder US retail sales data that was fuelling anticipation of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in September this year.
At 10 am, Sensex was up 159.38 points, or 0.21%, at 77,460.52 and Nifty was up 21.50 points, or 0.09%, at 23,579.40.
Sensex Today Live : PNB Housing Finance today announced that it has appointed Vikas Rana as Head - Construction Finance, of the company, effective from June 18.
Sensex Today Live : JLR and Chery Automobile have signed a Letter of Intent to strengthen CJLR’s electric vehicles product offering in China.
Under the proposed new licensing agreement, the CJLR Joint Venture will pivot to produce an advanced portfolio of electric vehicles based on Chery’s EV architecture, exclusively under the Freelander name.
Marking the beginning of a new strategic phase for CJLR, Freelander will become a brand reborn under license from JLR as part of a new value creation system independent from both Chery’s existing portfolio and JLR’s modern luxury House of Brands, Tata Motors, which owns JLR, said in an exchange filing.
Sensex Today Live : Across sectors, realty, consumer durables, oil & gas, and auto indices were the top sectoral losers, followed by PSU bank and metal indices.
Among the gainers were bank and financial services, while IT, FMCG and pharma were muted.
Sensex Today Live : The broader market had slipped into the red, with the BSE SmallCap shedding 1.17% and the BSE MidCap losing 1%.
Sensex Today Live : 29 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 were trading in the red. Titan, Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises, BPCL, and Coal India were the top drags, while ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank were the top gainers.
Sensex Today Live : 11 of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex were trading in the red. Titan, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corp., and NTPC, were the top drags, while IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were the top gainers.
Sensex Today Live : The company has launched its Make-in-India range of servers, designed to harness the robust capabilities of the latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors.
Sensex Today Live : The speciality chemicals manufacturer has launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) with a floor price set at ₹1,228.7 per share. The company aims to raise ₹500 crore through this equity fundraising exercise. It will hold a board meeting on June 21 to decide the issue price of the QIP.
Sensex Today Live : Wabco Asia is expected to sell a 5% stake in ZF Commercial through a block deal, at a floor price of ₹14,980 per share, according to sources.
Sensex Today Live : Vodafone Group Plc will sell a 9.94% stake in Indus Towers through a bulk deal at a price range of ₹310- ₹341 per share. The sale, which is slated to open on Wednesday, is managed by Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Jefferies, and BNP Paribas.
At opening bell, Sensex was up 117.22 points, or 0.15%, at 77,418.36 and Nifty was up 71.95 points, or 0.31%, at 23,629.85.
Sensex Today Live : "Higher highs and higher lows are clear indicators of a strong bull rally. This is happening now in the Nifty which has set four days of record highs. Net institutional activity has turned positive with both FIIs and DIIs turning buyers.
The US 10-year bond yield declining to 4.21 % may nudge FIIs to buy more. This is pushing FII-heavy stocks like HDFC bank and ICICI bank which have more room to appreciate since their valuations are fair.
Economic news continues to be positive. Net direct tax collections have shot up by 21%. More importantly, advance tax collections have increased impressively by 27.38 % reflecting robust economic activity.
In brief, it is advantage bulls."
--Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
Sensex was up 242.08 points, or 0.31%, at 77,543.22 and Nifty was up 71.95 points, or 0.31%, at 23,629.85 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : "GIFT Nifty is up by 67 points, standing at 23,557, with market sentiment bolstered by increasing bets on a US soft landing and a potential September rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Technically, Nifty targets are set at 23,750 and 24,000, with critical support at 23,250 and the 200 DMA at 21,268. Options data suggests a trading range of 23,000-24,000, with significant resistance at 24,000 and support at 23,000. Recommended trades include buying Nifty at current levels with targets of 23,701/23,751 and aggressive targets at 24,000-24,250, and buying Bank Nifty at current levels with targets of 50,750/51,133 and aggressive targets at 51,750-52,500. Key stock picks include ICICI BANK, HDFC AMC, NTPC, TATA POWER, and COAL INDIA, with a strong buy recommendation on COAL INDIA at CMP 489 for targets of 503/515 and aggressive targets at 525, driven by momentum."
--Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Sensex Today Live : Indus Towers, HUDCO, Birla Cables, Vikram Solar, Midhani, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, June 19.
Sensex Today Live : India’s key stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to open on a high note on Wednesday, buoyed by encouraging global market trends. The Gift Nifty’s trading around the 23,660 level, nearly 90 points above the Nifty futures’ previous close, also signals a positive start for the Indian benchmark index.
Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, noted the formation of a small negative candle, or a non-classical doji pattern, at the new highs on the Nifty 50’s daily chart. While such patterns typically signal caution for long positions at the highs, the impact of this pattern might be less significant due to its formation amidst a range movement.
Shetti maintains a positive outlook for the short-term trend of Nifty, given its range-bound action and its ability to stay above the 23,515 level (1.382% Fibonacci extension). He anticipates that the Nifty could reach the next resistance level of 23,950 (1.786% Fibonacci extension) in the near term. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Following positive global market trends, India’s benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are anticipated to open at new highs on Wednesday. The upbeat sentiment is influenced by the strong performance of Asian markets and record closing highs of the US stock market indices, Nasdaq and S&P 500, driven by a rally in Nvidia and other chip stocks.
On Tuesday, the Indian stock market extended its record-breaking run, with the Sensex rising by 308.37 points (0.40%) to close at 77,301.14, and the Nifty 50 gaining 92.30 points (0.39%) to settle at 23,557.90.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, noted that the key benchmark indices continued their record-breaking spree due to renewed buying interest from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and expectations of a rate cut by year-end amid moderating domestic inflation. He added that investors are optimistic about an increase in monsoon activity in the coming weeks, which could stimulate consumption, especially in rural areas, and support overall growth in the remaining quarters of the fiscal year. (Read the full story here.)
In India, the Gift Nifty futures, trading at 23,661, were also indicating a strong start for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty. Nifty 50 had closed at 23,557.90 on Tuesday.
Asian shares rose to their highest in three weeks on Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in tech stocks, while the dollar wobbled after soft U.S. retail sales data reinforced expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting rates later this year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.72% higher, with the tech stocks in the region up 1.6% at a record high.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.59%, while blue chip stocks in China were 0.42% lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.3%.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales barely rose in May and data for the prior month was revised considerably lower, suggesting economic activity remained lacklustre in the second quarter.
The data led to a small boost in rate cut expectations for September with traders pricing in a 67% chance of easing compared to a 61% chance a day earlier, CME FedWatch tool showed. Markets are pricing in 48 basis points of cuts this year.
"(The) Fed will need more data to support its case for a rate cut and investors should not overact to one or two data points," said Vasu Menon, managing director of investment strategy at OCBC.
Last week, mild U.S. inflation readings contrasted with an overall hawkish stance by Fed officials, who trimmed their previous median projection for three quarter-point rate cuts this year to one.
"Rate cuts are a stronger story for 2025 but that's fine because there is hope that it will happen in a bigger way over the next two years even if 2024 remains uncertain, and that will keep markets supported," Menon said.
Fed officials, heartened by recent data, are looking for further confirmation that inflation is cooling and for any warning signs from a still-strong labour market as they steer cautiously toward what most expect to be an interest rate cut or two by the end of this year.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Tuesday, with Nvidia dethroning tech heavyweight Microsoft to become the world's most valuable company.
U.S. markets are closed on Wednesday, which will likely result in subdued trading throughout the day.
In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the U.S. unit against six rivals, was last at 105.29, while the euro steadied at $1.0738.
The single currency has been under pressure in the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron calling for a snap election following a trouncing of his ruling centrist party in the European Parliament elections.
Sterling was flat at $1.2704 in early trading ahead of UK inflation data due later in the day that will set the stage for Bank of England (BoE) policy decision on Thursday, with the central bank widely expected to stand pat on rates.
The inflation report is expected to show Britain's inflation rate fell back to the BoE's 2% target in May, from 2.3% in April.
Kyle Chapman, FX markets analyst at Ballinger Group, said Wednesday's May inflation report will be the deciding factor and a cut could still be on the table if services inflation gets back on track.
"Unless it collapses, I think we will need a few pieces of evidence to convince the Bank of England that it is sustainably on the way down," he said.
In Asia, the Japanese yen was little changed at 157.83 per dollar, hovering close to the six-week low of 158.255 it touched last week. The currency remains under pressure from the wide difference between interest rates in Japan and the United States.
Minutes of Bank of Japan's April policy meeting showed policymakers debated the impact a weak yen could have on prices, with some flagging the chance of raising interest rates sooner than expected if inflation overshoots.
In commodities, oil prices wobbled as concerns over escalating conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East offset demand worries following an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories.