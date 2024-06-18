Sensex Today Live Updates : Asian stocks gained after a rally in several large technology companies drove US stocks to another record high.
Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and Australia all advanced, while Hong Kong and mainland Chinese equities edged lower. The S&P 500 has now set 30 all-time highs this year, defying concern about narrow breadth that may make the market more vulnerable to surprises.
Chinese shares dropped after Monday’s data dump showed the nation’s housing slump deepened in May, triggering new calls for the government to pump cash and credit into the economy. Declines in real estate investment and home prices both gathered pace last month.
Australia’s central bank will keep its benchmark cash rate at a 12-year high of 4.35% for a fifth straight meeting Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. The nation’s 10-year bond yield climbed one basis point to 4.12%.
Ahead of Wednesday’s holiday in the US, traders geared up for retail-sales data and a slew of Federal Reserve speakers. Treasuries were little changed in Asia after falling Monday amid a flurry of high-grade corporate bond sales that exceeded $21 billion. The dollar weakened against most of its Group-of-10 peers.
“We do expect the dollar to remain pretty resilient on a short-term basis, largely because of the fact that, all the other central banks or the major central banks, like for example, the ECB will probably be cutting rates first," Kelvin Tay, regional chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television
The US benchmark index topped 5,470 Monday, with Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. leading gains in megacaps. The Nasdaq 100 came closer to the 20,000 mark as Micron Technology Inc. climbed to a record after some firms raised their targets.
“We believe the S&P 500 can reach 6,000 by year-end as the combination of better earnings and one or two rate cuts is like a turbo booster for stock prices," said James Demmert at Main Street Research. “The Fed may not need to cut rates this year but if they do, it will be even more bullish for equities, particularly tech."
Optimism over a resilient economy, improving corporate earnings and the potential start of rate cuts have pushed US equities up about 15% this year. Fed Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said he sees one rate cut as appropriate for this year based on his current forecast.
Investors will keep a close watch on the implications of Beijing’s latest move in its trade tensions with Brussels, after China launched an anti-dumping probe on pork imports from the European Union. That comes as the bloc looks at Chinese subsidies across a range of industries and will impose tariffs on electric car imports from July.
In commodities, oil held the biggest advance in a week as risk-on sentiment in wider markets overshadowed a mixed outlook for crude. Gold was little changed.
Sensex Today Live : HFCL shares jump more than 8% after European Commission exempts company from anti-dumping duties
Sensex Today Live : The European Commission has exempted HFCL Ltd, a domestic telecom gear maker, from the provisional anti-dumping duties imposed on all other Indian optical fiber cable (OFC) manufacturers. The decision came after an investigation found no evidence of HFCL dumping OFC in European markets.
HFCL LIMITED
Sensex Today Live : Som Distilleries and Breweries shares fall more than 12% after cops launch investigation after government's child rights agency finds 50 children working at its distillery
Sensex Today Live : Police have launched an investigation into Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd after the government’s child rights agency found more than 50 children working at a distillery. A case under juvenile justice and bonded labour laws was filed on Sunday.
SOM DISTILLERIES & BREWERIES
Sensex Today Live : Biocon shares down after company's API manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam gets three observations from US FDA
Sensex Today Live : The company’s API manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, received three observations from the US FDA following a GMP inspection on June 14, 2024. The company will respond within the stipulated time frame, it said in an exchange filing.
BIOCON
Sensex Today Live : Zydus Lifesciences shares down 3% after company's manufacturing facility in Matoda gets classified as OAI by the US FDA
Sensex Today Live : The company’s injectable manufacturing unit at Pharmez SEZ, Matoda, has been classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI) by the US FDA following a March inspection, indicating the need for further administrative sanctions and mandatory corrective actions.
ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES
Sensex Today Live : Opening Bell
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices climbed at open on Tuesday, following global peers higher that were led by gains on AI-focussed tech stocks in the US.
At opening bell, Sensex was up 213.96 points, or 0.28%, at 77,206.73 and Nifty was up 63.45 points, or 0.27%, at 23,529.05.
Sensex Today Live : Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, says there is fundamental support to the (ongoing) rally from strong economic growth and good corporate earnings
Sensex Today Live : "The undercurrent of the market continues to be bullish. Sustained huge domestic flows is the principal driver of this rally. It is also important to understand that there is fundamental support to the rally from the strong economic growth and good corporate earnings. Global support from the mother market US, which is setting new records, also is a positive factor.
Since Nifty is currently trading at around 21 times FY25 estimated earnings, there is no room for further sharp rally from the current levels. Liquidity flows may sustain the outperformance of the broader market. But valuation comfort in this space is extremely low. So investors may focus on fairly valued largecaps, particularly in the banking space and also the leading auto stocks where the high valuations can be justified by their growth prospects."
--Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
Sensex Today Live : HAL receives Request for Proposal (RFP) from Ministry of Defence for procurement of 156 light combat helicopters; shares in focus
Sensex Today Live : Hindustan Aeronautics today announced that it has received a request for proposal (RFP) from the Ministry of Defence for the procurement of 156 light combat helicopters.
The company, in an exchange filing, said, 90 are for Indian Army and 66 for the IAF.
HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS
Sensex Today Live : Wipro and GBST Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Superannuation and Wealth Administration Services
Sensex Today Live : Wipro today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with GBST, a leading global provider of wealth management and advice solutions technology for the financial services industry, aimed at delivering end-to-end administration services for superannuation, wealth, and pensions companies transitioning from legacy IT environments.
This partnership brings together GBST's industry-leading Composer wealth management administration SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform and Wipro's extensive expertise in outsourced administration and contact centre services, to deliver a single offering that includes technology, cyber, risk, and business operations.
By consolidating administration services through a single, integrated platform, companies can streamline operations, reduce complexity, and enhance service delivery to their customers, the company said in an exchange filing.
Sensex Today Live : BLS E-Services set to acquire 55% stake in Aadifidelis Solutions for ₹190 crore; shares in focus
Sensex Today Live : BLS International Services today announced that its subsidiary, BLS E-Services, has agreed to acquire a 55% stake in Aadifidelis Solutions and its affiliates.
Aadifidelis Solutions is one of the largest players in India in the distribution and processing of loans for corporates and individuals.
BLSE will make an upfront investment (Primary and Secondary) of approx. ₹71 crore with balance consideration being deferred linked to achievement of milestones in FY2025, the company said in an exchange filing.
The acquisition will be an all-cash deal and the transaction is expected to be be completed in Q2 FY25.
BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to watch today
Sensex Today Live : TCS, Adani Enterprises, Indus Tower, Airtel, LIC, Zydus Lifesciences, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, June 18.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 18
Sensex Today Live : India’s key stock market indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to start Tuesday on a positive note, influenced by global market gains. The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a promising start for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 23,590 level, nearly 130 points premium from the Nifty futures’ close on Friday.
According to Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, such a doji formation usually signals caution for an impending trend reversal. However, given the current range movement, the chances of a significant reversal pattern forming could be less.
The Nifty continues to show range-bound action within the 23,300 - 23,500 levels, with no early signs of breakouts on either side. Shetti suggests that a decisive move above 23,500 levels could trigger an upside breakout, while a slide below 23,300 levels might indicate a potential downside breakout of the range movement in the near term. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Seven key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nasdaq’s record close to oil prices
Sensex Today Live : Following a positive trend in global markets, India’s benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to open on a high note on Tuesday. The uplift is influenced by a record rally in the US stock market, driven by gains in technology stocks due to an Artificial Intelligence (AI) boost, and a positive performance in Asian markets.
On the previous trading day, Friday, the Indian stock market closed higher, with the Nifty 50 reaching a record high during the session. The Sensex increased by 181.87 points (0.24%) to close at 76,992.77, while the Nifty 50 rose by 66.70 points (0.29%) to settle at 23,465.60. The Indian stock market remained closed on Monday, June 17, in observance of Eid-ul-Adha.
In the upcoming week, investors will be closely monitoring any announcements related to the forthcoming Union Budget or other government policies that could trigger stock-specific movements. Other factors that will influence the market include domestic and global macroeconomic indicators, trends in foreign fund flow, crude oil prices, central bank policy decisions, and other global cues. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Global peers likely to drive Indian markets higher
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were likely to start on a strong note, led by a rally in US tech stocks that drove Wall Street to a record high close and which was also driving Asian peers higher.
In India, Gift Nifty futures was trading at 23,558, around a hundred point ahead of Nifty 50's Friday close of 23,558. Markets in India were closed on Monday due to Eid.
Asian stocks tracked Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of a chorus of Federal Reserve officials due to speak later in the day, while the Australian dollar held steady and domestic shares rose ahead of the country's interest rate decision.
Ebbing worries over political turmoil in Europe also added to the buoyant market mood and sent EUROSTOXX 50 futures 0.6% higher, reversing some of its steep losses from last week. FTSE futures similarly rose 0.43%.
The main market focus in Asian hours on Tuesday was on the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy decision, where expectations are for the central bank to stand pat on rates.
Focus, however, will be on any forward guidance for a potential easing cycle Down Under.
The Aussie was last 0.07% higher at $0.6617, while Australian shares jumped 0.9%, in line with its regional peers.
"The RBA is universally expected to keep rates on hold today," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
"Key domestic data (and) events since the May meeting have been mixed but err slightly firmer in our view - a firm April CPI print, further house price gains, more resilient household consumption, a still tight labour market and expansionary budgets," he said.
"Things are still a long way from prompting the RBA to signal a shift to a less restrictive policy stance."
Elsewhere, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.68%, helped by an overnight rally on Wall Street.
"Optimism over a resilient economy, improving corporate earnings and the potential start of rate cuts has supported equities, defying concerns that the rally has been concentrated in just a few mega-cap tech stocks," said Jameson Coombs, an economist at Westpac.
Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.83%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged 0.14% higher. Chinese blue-chips ticked up 0.17%.
Central banks in Norway, the UK and Switzerland are also due to meet this week, where bets are for the former two to hold steady on rates and for the Swiss National Bank to deliver another 25 basis points (bps) of easing.
Over in the United States, no fewer than six Fed speakers are on the docket on Tuesday, and they could provide further clues on the U.S. interest rate outlook following last week's policy decision.
Futures now point to roughly 45 bps worth of Fed cuts priced in for the rest of 2024.
In currencies, the dollar was mixed on Tuesday and fell a marginal 0.04% to 157.68 yen.
The euro fell a touch to $1.0729, while sterling rose 0.04% to $1.27105.
China's onshore yuan languished near a seven-month trough at 7.2554 per dollar, weighed down in part by mixed economic data on Monday that pointed to further support needed from Beijing to shore up the country's economy.
"China's May economic data suggest that policymakers have a lot to do to sustain the fragile recovery," said analysts at Societe Generale. "The supply side and external demand remained more robust than domestic demand, despite the moderation in industrial production growth."
Elsewhere, oil prices ticked higher on a stronger demand outlook and investor confidence that OPEC producers could pause or reverse plans to raise supplies from the fourth quarter of this year.
Brent crude futures were up 0.11% at $84.34 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures firmed at $80.34 a barrel.
Spot gold edged 0.13% higher to $2,321.99 an ounce.