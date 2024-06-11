Sensex Today Live Updates : Asian futures pointed to mixed equity trading on Tuesday, following a subdued session on Wall Street as investors position for this week’s Federal Reserve decision and key inflation data.
Tokyo stocks are set to gain, while those in Sydney may slide. Hong Kong and Australia markets are reopening after public holidays. Traders are bracing for volatility ahead of US macroeconomic catalysts, while political uncertainty in Europe also kept a lid on equities.
Australia’s 10-year yield jumped 12 basis points when its bond market reopened early Tuesday, mainly catching up to Friday’s move in US Treasuries as traders pushed out their timeline for Fed rate cuts.
On Monday, Apple Inc. sank even after unveiling new artificial-intelligence features. European shares slid after French President Emmanuel Macron called a legislative vote in the wake of a crushing defeat in European Parliament elections. Yields on France’s 10-year bonds hit their highest this year, while the nation’s top banks tumbled. The euro led losses in developed-world currencies.
Wall Street’s most-prominent trading desks from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Citigroup Inc. are urging investors to prepare for a stock market jolt after Wednesday’s consumer price index and the US rate decision.
The Fed is widely expected to hold borrowing costs steady, but there’s less certainty on officials’ rate projections. A 41% plurality of economists expect them to signal two cuts in the “dot plot," while an equal number expect the forecasts to show just one or no cuts at all.
“The interest-rate guessing game goes on," said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Even the friendliest inflation numbers probably won’t push the Fed to act any sooner than September."
The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to close at a fresh record on Monday. Nvidia Corp. began trading after a 10-for-one stock split. GameStop Corp. plunged 12%.
The Treasury market also saw small moves as a weak $58 billion three-year auction knocked sentiment ahead of Tuesday’s $39 billion 10-year sale. Oil rose in early Tuesday trading, continuing to recoup losses from last week’s selloff.
“The release of a new ‘dot plot’ outlining Fed projections for the path of rates will be the top focus," said Jason Pride and Michael Reynolds at Glenmede. “For fixed income investors, the Fed’s more patient higher-for-longer approach is likely to keep bond yields elevated as inflationary pressures remain."
In Asia, traders are digesting Monday’s data that showed Japan’s gross domestic product shrank at an annualized pace of 1.8% in the three months through March. The figures showed both consumers and companies cutting back on spending and unsold supplies building up on warehouse shelves as the strongest inflation trend in decades continues to crimp outlays in real terms.
Traders in the US are bracing for wider swings on Wednesday, with a report on consumer prices in the morning and the Fed’s rate decision in the afternoon.
The options market is betting the S&P 500 will move 1.25% in either direction that day, based on the cost of at-the-money puts and calls, said Stuart Kaiser, Citigroup Inc.’s head of US equity trading strategy. Should that pricing remain in place by Tuesday’s close, that figure would be the largest implied swing ahead of a Fed decision since March 2023, he added.
More than 60% of respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse survey expect US stocks to outperform Treasuries on a volatility-adjusted basis next month.
That reading has been higher only three times in the history of the survey going back to August 2022.
Activist Elliott Investment Management called for sweeping changes to Southwest Airlines Co.’s leadership to reverse what it sees as years of underperformance by one of the biggest US carriers.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. was cut at Morgan Stanley, which said investor expectations for the chipmaker’s AI business “seem too high."
KKR & Co., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and GoDaddy Inc. will join the S&P 500 as part of its latest quarterly weighting change.
Noble Corp., the world’s biggest offshore oil-rig contractor by market value, agreed to buy its smaller rival Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. in a deal valued at $1.6 billion.
Tata Technologies accelerates Mitsubishi Electric India's digital transformation journey with SAP S4/Hana implementation
Tata Technologies today announced the successful deployment of SAP S/4 HANA for Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd., marking a significant milestone in Mitsubishi Electric India's journey towards digital excellence.
In a concerted effort to streamline and unify its business processes, Mitsubishi Electric India approached Tata Technologies. Known for its deep manufacturing domain expertise, Tata Technologies reimagined and integrated business operations by deploying SAP S/4 HANA, leading to a remarkable 15% enhancement in operational efficiency, the company said in an exchange filing.
Benchmark indices red at pre-open
Indian benchmark indices were in the green at pre-open on Tuesday, as global cues weighed on market sentiment.
Sensex was up 191.22 points, or 0.25%, at 76,681.30 and Nifty was up 24.55 points, or 0.11%, at 23,283.75 during pre-open.
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, says the 25% increase in corporate profitability in FY24 augurs well for the market
"A strong pillar of support for this bull market has been the mutual fund industry which is witnessing sustained inflows. The ₹34,697 crore net inflows into equity funds in May and monthly SIP inflows touching ₹20,904 in May indicate that this domestic support to the market will continue despite the FII selling. FIIs turning buyers during the last two days and covering their shorts will support the market in the near-term.
BJP keeping the key portfolios signals continuity in policies. This is a positive from the market perspective. From the fundamental perspective, the 25% increase in corporate profitability in FY24 augurs well for the market."
--Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Stocks to watch
IndiGo, RVNL, TaMo, Vi, IRB Infrastructure, Jubilant Foodworks, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, June 11.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities, says the market is expected to trade with a positive bias on Tuesday, bolstered by a number of positive news items and upcoming key economic data releases
"This Tuesday brings multiple positives: the monsoon hits Mumbai early, Nirmala Sitharaman returns as finance minister ensuring policy continuity, Nifty and Sensex reached record highs, FIIs and DIIs were net buyers with significant purchases, and Wall Street trades higher with the Fed likely to maintain rates. The market is expected to trade with a positive bias, bolstered by this news and upcoming key economic data releases. Notably, TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu is the new Civil Aviation Minister. Preferred trades are Nifty at 23100-23150 (targets 23500/23751) and Bank Nifty at 49300-49500 (targets 50100/50701). Bullish stocks include Balkrishna Industries, Bank of Baroda, IEX, and Indigo."
--Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 11
Despite mixed global signals, India's key indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are poised for a positive opening on Tuesday. This optimism is also reflected in the Gift Nifty trends, which traded around 23,279.50, nearly 50 points above the previous Nifty futures' close of 23,230.00.
However, Monday saw a dip in the Sensex and Nifty 50, driven by IT stocks’ decline due to concerns over US interest rate cuts. This retreat followed the indices’ initial rise to record highs, marking a pause after a significant post-election surge. Specifically, the NSE Nifty 50 index dropped by 0.13% to 23,259.20, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell by 0.27% to 76,490.08, after both had initially grown by approximately 0.5%.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, suggests that the Indian market is currently devoid of fresh catalysts following the formation of the new central government, hinting at potential consolidation in the near term. Institutional flows exhibit a mixed pattern, with Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) consistently covering their short positions and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) capitalizing on the market’s historic highs. (Read the full story here.)
Global cues weigh; Gift Nifty signals gap-up open
The Indian markets looked poised to open on a muted to positive note, with the developing political uncertainty weighing on market sentiment globally.
In India, Gift Nifty futures were trading at 22,284, marginally ahead of Nifty 50's Monday close of 22,259.
Asian stocks traded in a narrow range on Tuesday, as investors pondered fresh political uncertainty in European markets after right-wing gains in elections and a snap poll in France revived concerns about the cohesion of the bloc.
Moves were modest, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipping 0.4% in thin trade, with Chinese blue chips off 0.7%.
Going the other way, Japan's Nikkei firmed 0.3% and South Korea stocks rose 0.5%.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures also edged up 0.2%, steadying after Monday's retreat, while FTSE futures rose 0.1%.
The euro, French stocks and government debt had been shaken after investors assessed whether the right wing can repeat their success in French elections and how much sway far-right parties can have on the new European Union executive.
Bond yields rose across Europe, with the spread between French and German debt widening notably, after an opinion poll suggested the far-right National Rally could win the snap election, albeit without a clear majority.
Elsewhere, markets gave a muted reaction to Apple's long-awaited AI strategy, which integrates "Apple Intelligence" technology across a suite of apps. The iPhone maker's shares were down 0.3% in after hours trade, having slipped 1.9% in normal hours.
S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both eased 0.1% in Asian trading, after edging higher on Monday.
The market has, so far, proven remarkably resilient to the jump in U.S. yields that followed Friday's jobs report and the pull back in expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.
"We see diminished prospects for easing this year, and now expect the first Fed cut only in November," analysts at JPMorgan said.
"Equities seem to be ignoring the plethora of risks, including politics, geopolitics, the narrow market concentration and the surge in meme stock and crypto trading that may signal froth," they added. "As such, we maintain a defensive tilt in our model portfolio."
Futures imply 37 basis points of Fed easing for this year, compared to 50 bps before the jobs report.
The Fed is considered certain to hold steady at its policy meeting on Wednesday, with the focus on whether it keeps three rate cuts in its "dot plot" projections for this year.
"We expect the dots to show two cuts in 2024, four cuts in 2025, three cuts in 2026 and a slight tick up in the longer-run or neutral rate," said analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note.
"We think the leadership would prefer a two-cut baseline to retain flexibility, but a one-cut baseline is a possible risk, especially if core CPI surprises to the upside on Wednesday."
The consumer price index (CPI) is forecast to rise a slim 0.1% in May, but with the core up 0.3%.
In currency markets, the euro steadied around $1.0766 , after hitting a one-month low overnight at $1.0733. It has lost about 1.1% in the past two sessions, undermined by the U.S. jobs reports and political uncertainty.
The dollar was broadly supported at 157.17 yen and just short of its May top of 157.715.
The weakness of the yen is one reason the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might decide to taper its bond buying at a policy meeting on Friday, as a step toward another rate hike.
Gold was just above one-month lows at $2,306 an ounce , after getting whiplashed by the pullback in market pricing for U.S. rate cuts.
Oil prices consolidated Monday's 3% rally, as various investment banks tipped strong summer demand for fuel and potential U.S. crude purchases for its petroleum reserve.
Markets are also awaiting monthly oil supply and demand data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and OPEC on Tuesday, and the International Energy Agency on Wednesday.
Brent dipped 4 cents to $81.59 a barrel, while U.S. crude was unchanged at $77.74 per barrel.