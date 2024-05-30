Sensex Today Live Updates : Asian stocks and bonds fell Thursday, mirroring declines in the US, after another weak sale of Treasuries reinforced concerns about the impact of higher yields.
Shares in Australia and South Korea dropped, while those in Japan declined over 1% at the open. Futures contracts for US equities also slipped in early Asian trading after the S&P 500 ended Wednesday back below 5,300, while the Nasdaq 100 had its worst day since May 1.
US Treasuries steadied after falling across the curve after tepid demand in the $44 billion sale of seven-year securities boosted concern that funding the US deficit will drive up yields at a time when the Federal Reserve is in no rush to cut rates. Australian and New Zealand debt tracked the moves early Thursday.
“Asian equity markets are set to start the day on the back foot following falls on Wall Street and as the deepening rout in global bond markets sap risk appetite," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia in Sydney.
Rising Treasury yields have driven the dollar higher, in turn hitting the Japanese and Chinese currencies this week. A gauge of dollar strength steadied Thursday after jumping to a two-week high in its previous session.
The yen weakened as much as 0.3% to beyond 157.50 per dollar on Wednesday, where Japan’s government was suspected to have intervened to trigger a rapid rally in the currency in late trading. The onshore yuan fell to the lowest level since November as the People’s Bank of China let it decline against a resilient dollar through a weaker daily reference rate.
Emerging Asian currencies, including South Korea’s won and Malaysia’s ringgit, extended their weakness. Elsewhere, South Africa’s rand weakened 0.4% against the dollar Thursday as the country went to polls to elect its next parliament and government.
In commodities, oil was steady after retreating on Wednesday, with broader risk-off sentiment offsetting heightened tensions in the Middle East before an OPEC supply meeting on Sunday.
Treasury 10-year yields climbed six basis points to 4.61% on Wednesday. European bonds also tumbled, sending yields to multi-month highs after inflation in Germany quickened more than expected, denting bets on a faster pace of rate cuts.
“Bond yields may be moving higher mainly due to supply of bonds and the continued massive deficit — and not because of a concern around inflation or strong economy," said Eric Johnston at Cantor Fitzgerald.
The US economy expanded at a “slight or modest" pace across most regions since early April and consumers have pushed back against higher prices, the Fed said in its Beige Book survey of regional business contacts.
Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have stressed the need for more evidence that inflation is on a sustained path to their 2% goal before cutting the benchmark interest rate, which has been at a two-decade high since July.
In the corporate world, Salesforce Inc.’s shares slumped in extended trading after the software giant’s outlook for the current quarter missed estimates. HP Inc. reported revenue that topped estimates, including the first increase in PC sales in two years. Elsewhere, BHP Group abandoned its bid for Anglo American Plc.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Thursday, following weak signals from global markets.
At opening bell, Sensex was down 122.82 points, or 0.16%, at 74,380.08 and Nifty was down 43.80 points, or 0.19%, at 22,660.90.
Sensex Today Live : Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 23,500 for Calls and 22,000 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 23,500 for Calls and 22,000 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 22,800 for Calls and 22,300 for Puts in weekly and at 22,800 for Calls and 22,300 for Puts in monthly contracts. FIIs decreased their future index long position holdings by -20.33%, decreased future index shorts by -4.74% and in index options by 9.91% decreased in Call longs, 18.43% decreased in Call short, 19.80% decreased in Put longs and 34.91% decreased in Put shorts.
--Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services,
Sensex Today Live : "Our downside threshold level was breached yesterday underscoring the bearish momentum. Ideally this move has room for downside till 22,470, but we will watch out for recovery swings, should we pause near 22,650 or if we manage to push above 22,800 right away."
--Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services,
Sensex Today Live : "A question which most investors/traders are asking now is, what should be the best investment/trading strategy in this volatile time. There is no simple answer to this question. One strategy is to remain calm, watch the event and take a decision after the election outcome. Put options are very expensive now and trying to hedge through put options will have a high price.
There will be heightened volatility on 3rd and 4th June. If the exit polls indicate a clear trend, which is favourable from the market perspective, buying decisions will be easy even after a spike in prices.
A major concern is the spike in US bond yields pushing the 10-year yield above 4.6%. This can trigger continuation of the FII selling which will depress the prices of largecaps further.
The highly valued mid and smallcaps remaining resilient and the fairly valued largecaps turning weak is a short-term aberration. Long-term investors can profit from this temporary aberration."
--Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were down at pre-open on Thursday, following weak signals from global markets.
Sensex was down 137.02 points, or 0.18%, at 74,365.88 and Nifty was down 87.25 points, or 0.38%, at 22,617.45 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Tata Steel, Cummins, Lemon Tree Hotels, Heritage Foods, SJVN, RR Kabel, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, May 30.
Sensex Today Live : Following global market losses, the Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to start on a lower note on Thursday. The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a negative opening for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 22,660 level, nearly 70 points below the previous close of Nifty futures.
On Wednesday, the domestic equity indices marked their fourth consecutive session of losses, with the Nifty 50 maintaining above the 22,700 level. The Sensex fell by 667.55 points (0.89%) to close at 74,502.90, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 183.45 points (0.8%) to settle at 22,704.70.
The Nifty 50 formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating a potential downtrend. Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical/Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, noted that the uptrend has weakened with Wednesday’s negative closing leading to the Nifty closing below the previous swing high of 22,795. Despite this, the Nifty continues to hold above the 20 and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 56.57 is falling and has moved below its 9-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating weakening momentum. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Amid weak global market cues, the domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are anticipated to start lower on Thursday. Asian markets saw a downturn, and US stocks closed in the red, influenced by higher Treasury yields and concerns about potential US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
On Wednesday, the Indian stock market benchmark indices ended notably lower, marking their fourth consecutive session of losses. The Sensex fell by 667.55 points (0.89%) to close at 74,502.90, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 183.45 points (0.8%) to settle at 22,704.70.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, noted that although the intensity of FII selling has lessened, caution is rising as a significant event outcome approaches, leading to profit booking. He advised traders to remain cautious due to expected volatility in upcoming sessions and not to be overly aggressive. The weak global cues are adding to the market’s nervousness, suggesting that the markets are likely to stay weak in the near future. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian markets were likely to open on a negative note, tracking US and Asian peers down, as a higher Treasury yields in the US and expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates weighed on market sentiment across the globe.
India's Gift Nifty futures indicated this wider muted sentiment; they were trading at 22,656, down from Wednesday's Nifty 50 close of 22,704.
A global equities gauge fell on Wednesday while U.S. Treasury yields rose after a third weak government debt auction in a row, and investors worried about higher interest rates while they waited for a key U.S. inflation report due on Friday.
The dollar index gained as it was bolstered by higher bond yields across the board and the greenback rose to a four-week high against the Japanese yen.
With Wall Street indexes losing ground after European stocks closed lower, MSCI's gauge of stocks in 47 countries fell 8.58 points, or 1.08%, to 783.87. The last time it had a bigger one-day percentage drop was April 30.
"On the equity market side we're getting close to month-end" so people may be taking profit, said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Alliance Investment Management, also citing a weak 7-year U.S. Treasuries note auction following similar results for Tuesday's 2-year and 5-year note auctions.
"With the seven-year auction selling notes at a higher rate than the pre-auction level, that's three auctions in a row where yields came in higher. Higher rates are less attractive from an equity valuation standpoint," said Ripley.
He noted that investors focused on the Treasury auctions as they were waiting for key economic data releases.
The U.S. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index report - the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation - is not due out until Friday and the May labor report is not due until a week later.
In late afternoon, a U.S. Federal Reserve survey known as the Beige Book showed economic activity continued to expand from early April through mid-May but firms grew more downbeat about the future amid weakening consumer demand while inflation continued to increase at a modest pace.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 411.32 points, or 1.06%, at 38,441.54, the S&P 500 finished off 39.09 points, or 0.74%, at 5,266.95 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 99.30 points, or 0.58%, to close at 16,920.58.
Earlier Europe's STOXX 600 index closed down 1.08% for its biggest one-day percentage decline since mid-April, as bond yields rose on worries interest rates will stay elevated for longer globally with fresh evidence of persistently high inflation in the region's biggest economy exacerbating concerns.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit a four-week high and was last up 7.2 basis points at 4.614%. The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 1.8 basis points to 4.9747%.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, narrowed to negative 36.3 basis points.
The seven-year yield rose to 4.64% from 4.56%. An auction on Wednesday of $44 billion in U.S. seven-year debt resulted in a high yield of 4.65%, above the expected rate. This raised concerns about demand for government debt after lackluster auctions of U.S. two-year and five-year notes on Tuesday.
In currencies, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, gained 0.44% to 105.12, with the euro down 0.51% at $1.08.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.34% to 157.69, after hitting its highest level since May 1.
Oil prices eased on worries over weak U.S. gasoline demand and concerns the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer.
U.S. crude settled down 0.75% at $79.23 a barrel and Brent fell 0.74% at $83.60 per barrel.
Spot gold lost 1.01% to $2,337.07 an ounce as a stronger dollar, higher bond yields and hawkish comments from a Fed official on Tuesday still weighed on sentiment.