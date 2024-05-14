Sensex Today Live Updates : Sensex, Nifty trade muted; Bank, FS, IT, FMCG, Pharma, Health down, Auto, Metal, Realty gain

LIVE UPDATES

8 min read . 10:29 AM IST

Sensex Today Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold ₹ 4,498.92 crore shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pumped in ₹ 3,562.75 crore worth shares on May 13, provisional data from the NSE showed.