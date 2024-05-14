Sensex Today Live Updates : Hong Kong stocks were poised for gains following a rally in US-listed Chinese shares overnight. Other Asian markets traded rangebound ahead of key US inflation data this week.
Equity futures for Hong Kong rose after the Golden Dragon Index surged on Monday to the highest level since September, spurred by an 11% gain in Tencent Music Entertainment after the online platform reported first-quarter results that beat expectations. Benchmarks climbed in Japan and South Korea while Australian shares dipped.
China’s Big Tech earnings kick off this week, with Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reporting later Tuesday. Investors are looking to the results for confidence that a nascent rally in Chinese stocks can continue.
Hong Kong markets should open higher, “with all eyes on earnings from Tencent and Alibaba – both will need to deliver earnings above consensus results and inspiring guidance, as expectations are high, and the market is long and strong," according to Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group.
Stocks, bonds and the dollar in the US saw small moves just a few days ahead of the key consumer price index, which is projected to show moderation while still remaining too high to warrant rate cuts. US futures were steady in early Asia trading. Later Tuesday, economists will parse US producer prices data to assess the impact of categories that feed into the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is also scheduled to speak.
Some prominent trading desks are warning that investors should gear up for a potential break in the calm that’s come over stocks. The options market is betting the S&P 500 will move 1% in either direction after Wednesday’s CPI, according to Andrew Tyler at JPMorgan Chase & Co. On Monday, a Fed Bank of New York survey highlighted an increase in expectations for inflation.
“The key risk is a hotter CPI print," Tyler said. “But upcoming macro data creates a two-tailed risk — with one tied to stronger-than-expected growth fueling inflation concerns and the other being weaker growth fueling either recession or ‘stagflation’ concerns."
In Asia, investors will be further parsing the impact of China’s announcement that it will start selling the first batch of its 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) of ultra-long special sovereign bonds this week. President Xi Jinping’s government is stepping up fiscal support to help the economy, which is facing pressure from a housing crisis and weak consumer confidence.
Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday will announce the government’s books are in the black for a second straight year, putting the nation’s fiscal standing near the top of developed-world counterparts.
On corporate news, market watchers will also be looking for the next step in BHP Group’s takeover battle, after its second approach for rival Anglo American Plc that valued the miner at $43 billion was rejected.
In commodities, oil held a gain before the release of OPEC’s market outlook, with traders looking for clues on whether supply curbs will be extended, and US inflation data that will shape expectations for monetary policy.
Sensex Today Live : RBL Bank today announced that it has received notification regarding the approval granted to quant Money Managers Ltd to acquire a 9.98% stake in the private lender, through its various quant Mutual Fund schemes.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "We wish to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India, vide its letter dated May 13, 2024 as received by the Bank vide email on May 13, 2024 has accorded its approval to quant Money Managers Ltd to acquire “aggregate holding" of up to 9.98% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in RBL Bank Limited through various schemes of quant Mutual Fund. The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by quant Money Managers Ltd. to RBI".
Sensex Today Live : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances today announced that its Head of Research & Development, Thiyagu P S, has resigned from the company. He will vacate his position from June 10.
The company said, in an exchange filing, that Thiyagu has resigned due to 'personal and professional reasons.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green on Monday, led by positive cues from global peers.
At 10 am, Sensex was up 138.67 points, or 0.19%, at 72,914.80, and Nifty was up 37.80 points, or 0.17%, at 22,141.85.
Sensex Today Live : The broader market indices were trading in the green, with the BSE SmallCap up 0.85%, and the BSE MidCap up 0.38%.
Sensex Today Live : 22 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 were in the red. Cipla, Adani Ports & SEZ, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Nestle India, and Asian Paints, were the top drags, while Shriram Finance, Hero MotoCorp., Hindalco, JSW Steel, and Power Grid Corp., were the top gainers.
Sensex Today Live : 10 of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex were in the red. Nestle India, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, TCS, and ICICI Bank, were the top drags, while JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp., NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro, were the top gainers.
Sensex Today Live : Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has clinched a contract from Southern Railway for ₹239 crore. The contract involves the provision of an automatic block signalling system spanning the Jolarpettai and Erode junctions within the Salem division of Southern Railway.
Sensex Today Live : The company has received an order of about ₹1,000 crore to construct vessels from a European client. The vessel is equipped with hybrid battery systems to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprints.
Sensex Today Live : Following its first annual profit, Zomato is expanding its quick-commerce venture, Blinkit, aiming to add 100 dark stores by June and reach a target of 1,000 warehouses by the fiscal year-end. Blinkit, which turned operationally profitable in March, witnessed a twofold increase in both revenue and gross order value in Q4. Zomato added approximately 75 Blinkit stores from January to March, bringing the total warehouse count to 526. In the March quarter, Zomato reported a profit of ₹175 crore, a significant turnaround from a loss of ₹188 crore in the same period the previous year, with operational revenue rising to ₹3,582 crore from ₹2,058 crore. For the full financial year 2023-24, Zomato recorded a profit of ₹351 crore, compared to a loss of ₹971 crore in the preceding year.
Sensex Today Live : The pharmaceutical major reported a standalone net profit of ₹136.6 crore for Q1FY24, a 28% decrease from the same quarter of the previous year. The company's revenue was ₹732.4 crore, a 0.5% decrease from the year-ago quarter.
Sensex Today Live : US-based Warburg Pincus has acquired a majority stake in Shriram Housing Finance Ltd (SHFL) for ₹4,630 crore, marking its largest deal in India. The acquisition was made through its affiliate Mango Crest Investment Ltd from Shriram Finance Ltd (SFL) and other sellers. The deal is expected to be completed by February 7, 2025.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were up at open on Monday, led by positive cues from global peers.
At opening bell, Sensex was up 189.54 points, or 0.26%, at 72,965.67, and Nifty was up 61.45 points, or 0.28%, at 22,165.50.
Sensex Today Live : Bank Nifty also took support near the rising trend line zone near 47,000 levels, indicating a strong recovery has moved past the significant 50EMA level of 47,700 to improve the bias and can anticipate further rises in the coming sessions. Bankex has witnessed some recovery to move above the 54,500 zone, with the 100 DMA level of 53,500 acting as a support zone for the index. The pullback shall gain strength once a decisive move past the 54,800 zone is confirmed to anticipate further upward moves in the coming days. BankNifty would have a daily range of 47,400–48,200 levels, with Bankex support at 54,000 and resistance at 55,000 levels.
Sensex Today Live : Nifty sustained near the previous bottom zone of the 21,800 levels and witnessed a strong recovery to breach above the 22,000 zone and closing on a better note near 22,100 levels with sentiment improving and expected to carry on with the positive move till the significant 50EMA zone near 22,250 levels in the coming session. Sensex has closed above 100 DMA level of 72,660 and also trading near lower end of rising trend line pattern. a decisive move past the 73,300 zone shall improve the bias to some extent. The support for the day is seen at 72,400/22,000 levels while the resistance is seen at 73,300/22,250 levels.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were muted and mixed at pre-open on Tuesday.
Sensex was down 79.41 points, or 0.11%, at 72,696.72, and Nifty was up 8.85 points, or 0.04%, at 22,112.90 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Novelis Inc., an aluminum products manufacturer under Hindalco Industries Ltd., owned by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, is reportedly planning to finalize its US initial public offering (IPO) by early June. The company, a subsidiary of India's Hindalco, is expected to start officially marketing the deal in approximately two weeks. Novelis has recently made its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the listing public. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Shriram Finance, Airtel, Vedanta, Sanofi India, DLF, Zomato, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, May 14.
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to see a muted opening on Tuesday amid mixed global market cues.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat-to-positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,245 level, a premium of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
On Monday, the Indian stock market indices ended the volatile session higher led by fag-end buying.
The Sensex gained 111.66 points, or 0.15%, to close at 72,776.13, while the Nifty 50 settled 48.85 points, or 0.22%, higher at 22,104.05.
Nifty 50 formed a ‘Bullish Hammer’ candlestick pattern on the daily chart, which indicates short term bullish trend reversal.
“Hence, a move above Monday high could lead to positivity in the near term. The low of 21,827, which coincides with the 100 DEMA (Exponential Moving Average) will be seen as an important support and should be seen as a key level for stop losses on long positions now. On a pullback move, the resistance will be seen around the 22,200 - 22,270 range followed by 22,310," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Sensex Today Live : The Indian equity market is expected to start cautiously on Tuesday, influenced by mixed signals from international markets. While Asian markets were mostly up, US stocks showed a mixed trend, with the Dow Jones ending its eight-day winning run.
Monday saw the Indian stock market indices close higher after a volatile session, driven by late buying. The Sensex rose by 111.66 points (0.15%) to close at 72,776.13, and the Nifty 50 increased by 48.85 points (0.22%) to settle at 22,104.05.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, noted that the Nifty's close above the significant 22,100 level was a positive sign. This was supported by weak WTI oil prices and expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in September. However, mixed global cues did not significantly motivate local investors. Strong FII selling this month and caution due to the election season limited gains. Investors also traded cautiously ahead of the inflation announcement. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were poised for a strong start on Tuesday, led by rallying Asian peers that were hovering around record highs.
At 8:07 am, Gift Nifty futures were trading at 22,253, which was around 150 points ahead of Nifty 50's Monday close of 22,104.
Asian shares hovered around 15-month highs on Tuesday and the dollar was firm ahead of highly anticipated U.S. inflation data, while Japanese bonds were squeezed as the central bank pulled back a little on its bond buying programme.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed slightly and hit its highest since early 2023 in morning trade, as a strong rally in Hong Kong shares extended into a fourth consecutive week.
Japan's Nikkei was flat. Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields rose one basis point to 0.95%, the highest yield since November, and five-year Japanese yields hit 0.555%, the highest since 2011.
World stocks and the S&P 500 were steady overnight, poised just below record peaks. A survey released on Monday by the New York Fed showed Americans see inflation a year from now at 3.3%, higher than they did a month earlier, and later on Tuesday U.S. producer price figures will be closely watched.
The main focus this week is on Wednesday's actual U.S. CPI figures, to see whether some upside surprises in the first quarter were a blip or a worrying trend. Expectations are for core CPI to slow from an annual 3.8% in March to 3.6% for April.
"This would be good, but not enough to confirm Fed easing plans in (the third quarter)," Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insights at BNY Mellon, said in a note to clients.
In the currency market, nerves and the inflation expectation survey were enough to keep the dollar from falling. Dollar/yen hit its highest since the start of the month, when traders reckoned Japanese authorities were intervening to buy yen.
In China, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is up 30% from January's lows and has surged nearly 20% in a month.
News and data in recent days included a third straight monthly rise in consumer prices, better than expected imports data, record low credit growth and marketing of a trillion yuan in long-data special treasury bonds.
Investors see positive demand signals and signs that as monetary policy is reaching its limits, and with borrowers shy, authorities are planning to spend to support growth.
"Walking through the recent policy announcements, including the expansion of stock connect and encouraging leading enterprises to list in Hong Kong, it is hard not to come to the conclusion that top management in China intends to reinstate Hong Kong's role as an IPO hub," said OCBC analysts.
In New Zealand, inflation expectations have dropped, data published on Monday showed, and construction supplier Fletcher Building cut its outlook, citing a housing slowdown.
In Japan, the central bank announced its first cut to bond buying operations since December on Monday - a surprise hawkish signal to investors that drove selling in the market.
Two-year Japanese yields were untraded early on Tuesday but hit their highest since 2009. U.S. Treasuries were steady in Asia trade to leave 10-year yields at 4.49% and two-year yields at 4.86%.
Oil and gold were broadly steady with Brent crude futures at $83.40 a barrel and spot gold at $2,339 an ounce.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!