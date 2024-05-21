Sensex Today Live Updates : Asian shares took a breather on Tuesday after seven days of gains, and a gauge of commodities reached a 15-month high. Traders’ focus turns to earnings from chipmaker Nvidia Corp. later in the week.
While Japanese shares rose, stocks in Hong Kong, China and Australian stocks retreated, sending the MSCI all-country gauge lower in early Asian trading after an eight-day advancing streak. Gold changed hands just shy of an all-time high and wheat prices surged. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index reached its highest level since January 2023 on Monday.
Trading across financial markets is being shaped by bets on when the Federal Reserve may finally decided to ease monetary policy, as well as views on the US corporate sector and China’s economy regaining strength. At the same time, developments in the Middle East have the potential to trigger a rise in risk aversion.
Nvidia — one of the top companies powering the artificial-intelligence frenzy — is due to report earnings later this week.
“For the market to keep momentum this week, it may come down to just one stock - Nvidia," said Jay Woods at Freedom Capital Markets. “It sure feels like the hype for this earnings event will be the talk of trading desks and financial media all week."
In Asia, China’s economic struggles remain in the spotlight, with fresh data showing there’s little sign of a turnaround in its debt-plagued property sector. Local governments reaped the least revenue in eight years through land sales last month, showing the fiscal strains faced by those authorities who depend on such revenue for a large chunk of their total income.
The yield on 10-year US Treasuries was little changed, while that on Japan’s 10-year debt nudged higher.
Australia’s central bank resumed a discussion of interest-rate hikes at its May policy meeting before deciding that the case to stand pat was stronger as it aims to avoid “excessive fine tuning."
Speaking overnight, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester joined the ranks of US policy makers suggesting less scope for interest rate cuts than previously expected.
In the Middle East, developments in Iran and Saudi Arabia have the potential to shape the trajectory of the crisis-plagued region for years to come. The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash has opened questions over who might succeed the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is in his mid-80s. There are also renewed questions over the health of Saudi Arabia’s elderly king.
Sensex Today Live : An FII shareholder is likely to sell a ₹425 crore stake in CG Power on May 21 via a block deal, involving 65 lakh shares, reports indicated.
Sensex Today Live : The company’s Q4 net profit has surged by 50.8% to ₹82.8 crore, and revenue has risen by 4.5% to ₹625 crore.
Sensex Today Live : The company has reported a 78.66% spike in Q4 net profit to ₹38.3 crore and a 1.6% growth in revenue to ₹1,271.5 crore.
Sensex Today Live : The bank has reported a 17% rise in Q4 net profit to ₹254.8 crore and a 6.3% increase in revenue to ₹546.6 crore. Provisions and contingencies have dropped by 80% to ₹32 crore.
Sensex Today Live : The company reported an 83% YoY jump in net profit at ₹141 crore for Q4FY24. The company’s revenue from operations increased 11.5% to ₹1,343 crore, compared to ₹1,205 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
Sensex Today Live : The company reported a 13.1% YoY increase in net profit at ₹84.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024. The company’s revenue from operations rose 10.9% to ₹1,301.5 crore against ₹1,174.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
Sensex Today Live : IRFC reported a 33.6% YoY rise in its net profit to ₹1,717 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Its total revenue from operations for the March quarter also rose 1.73% to ₹6,473 crore from ₹6,193 crore last year. The company’s net profit for FY24 was ₹6,412 crore, compared to ₹6,167 crore in FY23. The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.70 per equity share of ₹10 for FY24.
Sensex Today Live : The company reported a net profit of ₹13.35 crore for the March quarter, compared to a loss of ₹196 crore in the same period last year. Its total income increased by 3% to ₹2,185 crore. The company also plans to lay off an estimated 15% of its staff to implement a leaner management structure and reduce costs.
Sensex Today Live : The logistics company saw a rise in its Q4 revenue, with strong volumes in express parcel, part truckload freight, and truckload services. Its revenue increased to ₹2,076 crore from ₹1,860 crore a year ago, and its loss reduced to ₹69 crore from ₹159 crore a year ago.
Sensex Today Live : The company reported an 11.7% YoY slide in its Q4 net profit at ₹181.6 crore. The company’s revenue from operations increased 8% YoY to ₹1,625 crore, compared to ₹1,506.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
Sensex Today Live : The US FDA concluded a pre-approval inspection at Lupin’s Somerset, New Jersey facility from May 7 to May 17, 2024, resulting in a Form-483 with six observations.
Sensex Today Live : The company has reported a 24.7% jump in Q4 met profit to ₹79.4 crore and a 3.7% growth in revenue to ₹1,734 crore.
Sensex Today Live : RVNL reported a 33.2% YoY jump in Q4 net profit at ₹478.6 crore. The company’s revenue from operations increased 17.4% to ₹6,714 crore, compared to ₹5,719.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Separately, the state-run railway company received a Letter of Acceptance for a ₹148.3 crore project from SER HQELECTRICAL/South Eastern Railway. The project involves the upgradation of the electric traction system in the Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway.
Sensex Today Live : BEL reported a jump of 30% in its Q4 consolidated net profit at ₹1,797 crore. Revenue from operations increased 32% to ₹8,564 crore, from ₹6,479 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Tuesday, following weak cues from global markets that were trading mixed.
At opening bell, Sensex was down 183.60 points, or 0.25%, at 73,822.34 and Nifty was down 11.10 points, or 0.05%, at 22,490.90.
Sensex Today Live : Biocon Biologics, a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon, today announced that the US FDA has approved the company’s first-to-file application for Yesafili (aflibercept-jbvf), an interchangeable biosimilar aflibercept. YESAFILI, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor used to treat several different types of ophthalmology conditions, is a biosimilar of its reference product EYLEA® (aflibercept), the company said in an exchange filing.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were red at pre-open on Tuesday, following weak cues from global markets that were trading mixed.
Sensex was down 162.98 points, or 0.22%, at 73,842.96 and Nifty was down 97.45 points, or 0.43%, at 22,404.55 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : BankNifty took support near the 47,000 zone, and witnessing a decent pullback to move past the significant 50EMA level of the 47,700 zone has improved the bias, and further rises are anticipated. One can expect the next targets of 49,000 and 49,700 levels in the coming days, with 47,400 maintained as the near-term support level. Bankex has closed above the multiple resistance level of 54,800 to improve the bias, with indicators beginning to show strength, and can carry on with the positive move still further with immense upside potential witnessed. BankNifty would have a weekly range of 46,700–49,500 levels, with Bankex support at 54,300 and resistance at 55,500 levels.
--Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
Sensex Today Live : Nifty witnessed a volatile week with an intraday low made near the 21,800 zone to recover strongly to touch 22,500 levels to improve the bias and sentiment, which is also easing out as of now. The index would have near-term support at the 22300 zone, while on the upside, we anticipate further moves ahead to the 22,600–22,900 levels in the coming days. Sensex has a close above the 20 DMA level of 73,620, and a close above the 0.618% retracement level of 73,856 can lead to a short covering rally towards the 74,500 level. The support for the week is seen at 72,500/22,000 levels, while the resistance would be seen at 75,300/22,900 levels.
--Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
Sensex Today Live : “Overnight trading was influenced by Atlanta Fed President Bostic's comments on higher future US interest rates, possibly akin to 1990s levels, and a single rate cut in 2024. Vice Chair Barr echoed this, advocating steady rates amid disappointing Q1 CPI data. Nifty bulls are poised to continue their climb, bolstered by pre-election rallies and a technically strong outlook above key EMAs. Nifty aims for an all-time high of 22,795 and targets 23,000, with options data indicating a 22,000-23,000 trading range. Today's focus includes Q4 results from several major companies and the upcoming FOMC Minutes on May 22. Recommended trades are buying Nifty, Bank Nifty, and AUROBINDO PHARMA (CMP 1,202) with specified targets and stops."
--Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
Sensex Today Live : Kalpataru Projects announced on Monday that it has secured three contracts valued at ₹7,550 crore from Saudi Aramco. These contracts are related to the third expansion phase of the Master Gas System Network (MGS-3) in Saudi Arabia.
Previously, on March 5, the company had received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for these contracts from Saudi Aramco, but the contract value was not disclosed at that time. The EPC order includes the installation of over 800 kilometers of lateral gas pipeline. The MGS-3 project aims to extend the existing gas network to cater to various industrial consumers in the region.
Sensex Today Live : BEL, SAIL, Oil India, RVNL, Whirlpool, NHPC, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, May 21.
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market’s key indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are anticipated to start positively on Tuesday, influenced by varied global market signals. The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a robust beginning for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 22,610 level, nearly 70 points premium from the previous close of Nifty futures.
On Saturday, the domestic equity indices concluded a special trading session with slight gains. The Indian stock market remained closed on Monday due to the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. The Nifty 50 formed a small range candle on the daily chart, indicating a continuation of the uptrend.
Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, noted a bullish candlestick pattern like the Piercing line type on the Nifty weekly chart, suggesting potential market growth. He mentioned the larger range-bound pattern of around 22,800 - 21,750 coming into play this week, having moved up from near the lower range of 21,750 levels. Shetti anticipates the Nifty 50 to approach the upper range of 22,800 levels in the forthcoming 1-2 weeks. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to open on a positive note on Tuesday, influenced by a blend of global indicators. Mixed trends were observed in Asian markets, while the US market mostly closed higher, with Nasdaq reaching a record high due to a tech stock rally preceding Nvidia’s results.
Investors’ attention will be on Q4 results, the voter turnout in the current Lok Sabha elections, local and international macroeconomic data, foreign fund outflows, crude oil prices, and other global factors.
The Indian stock market concluded a special trading session on Saturday with slight gains, buoyed by positive global indicators. The Sensex rose by 88.91 points (0.12%) to close at 74,005.94, while the Nifty 50 ended 35.90 points (0.16%) higher at 22,502.00.
The domestic equity markets remained closed on Monday due to the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, stated that uncertainties remain about the timing of US Fed rate adjustments, and market participants are eagerly awaiting clarity from an upcoming Fed chair speech. He added that due to ongoing uncertainties related to election results and quarterly earnings, volatility is expected to continue in the near term. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were likely to open on a muted to positive note, with most of their Asian peers taking a breather after a seven-day rally.
At 8:15 am, Gift nifty futures were trading at 22,595, just around 100 points ahead of Nifty 50's Saturday close of 22,502. Markets in India were open on Saturday for a few hours for a special trading session, while they were closed on Monday on account of voting in Mumbai for the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Wall Street was mixed on Monday while gold jumped to an all-time high as investors weighed hawkish statements from the Federal Reserve against evidence of cooling U.S. inflation.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the pack with a boost from chips , while the blue-chip Dow dipped below 40,000 after closing on Friday above that level for the first time.
"The Nasdaq is being led higher by Nvidia, but otherwise they're a little bit stalled," said Jay Hatfield, portfolio manager at InfraCap in New York. "The S&P 500 is 11% above its 200-day moving average, which is pretty extended."
"We're in a range-bound market and Nvidia will dominate global equity trading this week." Nvidia is expected to report quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday.
Comments from Fed officials have reflected the U.S. central bank's cautious view of its progress in reining in inflation and the timing of interest rate cuts.
Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said on Monday it was too early to tell if inflation slowdown is "long lasting," while Vice Chair Michael Barr said restrictive policy needs more time. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said it will "take a while" for the central back to be confident that price growth is on a sustainable downward path.
"The market is irrational; it started the year expecting six interest rate cuts, but then the pendulum swung completely to the other side, and everybody was talking about increases," Hatfield added.
"We are probably going to grind higher as long as it's clear the next action is going to be a cut and it's going to happen something this year."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 140.95 points, or 0.35%, to 39,862.64, the S&P 500 gained 9.32 points, or 0.18%, at 5,312.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 111.23 points, or 0.67%, to 16,797.20.
European stocks eked out modest gains, held in check by interest rate uncertainty.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.18% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.17%.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.14%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.19% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.73%.
U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after Fed officials expressed uncertainty over the timing of rate cuts.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 4/32 in price to yield 4.4355%, from 4.42% late on Friday.
The 30-year bond fell 6/32 to yield 4.572%, versus 4.561% late on Friday.
The dollar held its own against a basket of world currencies as investors awaited further clues about the path of interest rates.
The dollar index rose 0.1%, with the euro down 0.05% to $1.0865.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.34% versus the greenback at 156.23 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2708, up 0.07% on the day.
Crude prices were stable as investors weighed hawkish Fed commentary against signs that inflation is cooling.
U.S. crude dipped 0.32% to settle at $79.80 per barrel, while Brent settled at $83.71 per barrel, down 0.32% on the day.
Gold touched highs, coasting on last week's encouraging inflation data, while silver reached its highest level in over 11 years.
Copper, a barometer of economic sentiment, surged to a record high after China announced steps to shore up its crisis-hit property sector.
Spot gold added 0.8% to $2,434.49 an ounce. Copper rose 2.72% to $10,958.50 a tonne.
