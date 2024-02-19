Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian shares traded mixed at the start after Wall Street slumped on Friday amid signs US inflation is stickier than expected. Chinese stocks are poised for a strong open after a week-long holiday.
Japan’s Topix Index traded slightly higher, while the Nikkei 225 fluctuated.
Contracts for Hong Kong equities climbed, while those for the US were little changed after the S&P 500 dropped 0.5% on Friday.
There was no cash trading of Treasuries on holiday in the US.
Chinese shares will be in focus in Asia as they resume trading following the week-long Lunar New Year break.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2%, after bouncing 2% last week.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.1%, while Nasdaq futures added 0.2%.
Oil fell, but remained near the highest level this year as persistent tensions in the Middle East added a risk premium to the market.
On account of strong global cues, the Indian stock market ended higher for the fourth day in a row on Friday. The Nifty 50 index shot up 129 points and finished at 22,040 level, the BSE Sensex surged 376 points and closed at 72,426 mark while the Bank Nifty index ended 165 points up at 46,384 level.
In the broad market, both small-cap and mid-cap indices outperformed the key benchmark indices even as the advance-decline ratio remained firm at 1.56:1. Large activity was seen in bank, auto, pharma, PSU, and FMCG stocks. (Read the full story here.)
Quess Corp, Hero MotoCorp, Chalet Hotels, LIC, Paytm, RVNL, are some stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, February 19.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher following mixed global market cues.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,153 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,090.
On Friday, bulls continued to dominate, resulting in the fourth consecutive day of gains for equity benchmarks, with the Nifty closing above 22,000 level. (Read the full story here.)
The domestic equity indices are expected to open higher amid cautiousness tracking mixed cues from global market peers.
Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stocks ended lower last week amid diminishing hopes of early interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
Investors will now focus on several stock market triggers in the third week of the month including domestic macroeconomic data, US Fed minutes meeting, crude oil prices, foreign capital inflow, along with global market cues. (Read the full story here.)
Gift Nifty indicated a gap-up opening for Indian indices as the futures benchmark pulled ahead of Nifty's Friday close.
Trading at 22,147.00 at 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures was more than 100 points ahead of Nifty's Friday close of 22,040.70.
Elsewhere, Asian shares got off to a slow start on Monday as fading chances for early rate cuts globally soured the mood, though investors are hoping China markets return from holiday with a spring in their step.
A holiday for U.S. markets also made for thin trading, while the latest surge in tech stocks is set to be tested by results from AI diva Nvidia on Wednesday.
Brent slipped 32 cents to $83.15 a barrel, while U.S. crude for April fell 33 cents to $78.13 per barrel.
