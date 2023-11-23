Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian benchmark indices closed in the green for the second straight day on Wednesday. The Nifty closed above 19,800 for the first time since October 17, while the Sensex closed above 66,000. The Nifty is now up nearly 1,000 points from its October 26 low of 18,837.
When Asian market opened on Thursday, there was cautious activity following a slight rise in US stocks and a decline in Treasuries, triggered by data indicating a sustained expectation of inflation among US consumers. Japanese markets remained closed due to a holiday.
Earlier, Wall Street saw a rally ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday with the benchmark 10-year treasury yield also falling briefly to its lowest in two months. The Dow Jones gained 0.5%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq also gained 0.5% with 63% of its constituents ending the day with gains.
Welspun Corp subsidiary Sintex BAPL has received approval from the Odisha government for an investment of ₹479.47 crore to establish a manufacturing unit for CPVC, UPVC, SWR, agri pipes, PVC fittings and plastic tanks in Sambalpur.
Tata Technologies’ ₹3,042.51-crore IPO was subscribed 6.4 times on Wednesday, with investors bidding for 29.43 crore equity shares against 4.5 crore on offer.
The parent firm of beauty and personal care products brand Mamaearth recorded a huge 94% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹29 crore for the September quarter, with a healthy topline and operating performance. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 21% year-on-year to ₹496 crore with volume-led sales growth of 27%.
Oil prices fell 1% in early trading on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session after OPEC+ postponed a ministerial meeting, suggesting it may cut output less than previously anticipated.
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 4 paise lower at 83.32 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
