Sensex Today Live | Share Market updates: The GIFT Nifty, up 44.5 points at 19,359.0, indicates a mildly positive start for Indian indices.
Indian markets were largely changed on Tuesday due to persistent concerns over U.S. interest rates and China's economic health. Mid-cap and small-cap indexes, however, surged.
The Nifty50 and Sensex rose 0.01% each to end at 19,396.45 and 65,220.03, respectively, as a slide in heavyweight IT and financials stocks offset gains in other sectors.
Investors are looking for more hints on the outlook for interest rates from policy makers when Federal Reserve officials and policy makers from the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan head to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for their annual central bank conference later this week.
Jio Financial, Vodafone Idea, Adani Energy, Hindalco, Piramal, TVS Supply Chain are among stocks likely to be in focus today
Asian markets traded on a mixed note on Wednesday as investors assess private business activity surveys from Australia and Japan, as well as inflation figures from Singapore. A comeback rally in Wall Street stocks also fizzled out, weighing on sentiment.
Traders are now awaiting Nvidia Corp.’s results later Wednesday, which are set to test the fervor around the artificial-intelligence hype, while wider markets are marking time ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday.
Contracts for Japanese shares dropped 0.6%, those for Hong Kong slipped 0.5% and futures for Australia’s benchmark eased 0.2%. Elevated bond yields continue to cause concern, even as moves moderated on Tuesday.
A comeback rally in global stocks fizzled on Tuesday as benchmark Treasury yields hit a near 16-year high on concerns that interest rates could stay higher for longer, which kept the safe-haven dollar firm near 10-week highs.
The MSCI All Country stock index gave up earlier gains to finish flat, pulling further from Friday's 2-1/2 month trough.
Overnight, the S&P 500 lost 0.28%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.51%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was little changed.
