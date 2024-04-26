Sensex Today Live Updates : Asian technology shares rose following stellar earnings reports from Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. after US markets closed. The yen traded in a narrow range before a Bank of Japan policy decision.
Equity benchmarks in Japan and South Korea both rose, with the latter helped by Samsung Electronics Co. Those in China and Taiwan also gained, with tech stocks advancing. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell, weighed down by its largest constituent, BHP Group Ltd., following news of its takeover bid for Anglo American Plc.
US stock futures rallied after Microsoft and Alphabet both beat Wall Street profit estimates. Snap Inc. also climbed in late trading on a bullish revenue projection.
The BOJ will consider measures to shrink government bond purchases at Friday’s meeting, according to a report from Jiji. Policymakers are forecast to leave rates unchanged after the yen slid to the lowest level against the dollar since 1990 this week. Japan’s 10-year yield rose to the highest since November in early trading.
Treasuries were little changed in Asia following further losses on Thursday when the latest US data pushed back expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. Australian 10-year yields jumped more than 10 basis points, while similar-maturity New Zealand’s yields climbed around seven basis points.
US core PCE price index data published Thursday advanced at a faster-than-expected 3.7% clip. The print combined with a US gross domestic product data that trailed all forecasts to rekindle the specter of stagflation.
“This report was the worst of both worlds: economic growth is slowing and inflationary pressures are persisting," said Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance. “The Fed wants to see inflation start coming down in a persistent manner, but the market wants to see economic growth and corporate profits increasing."
Sensex Today Live : Seven of the 30 stocks on the Sensex were in the red. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI were the top drags, while Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, ITC, HDFC Bank, and Wipro, were the top gainers.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Friday, led by positive cues from global peers.
At opening bell, Sensex was up 48.77 points, or 0.07%, at 74,388.21 and Nifty was up 15.10 points, or 0.07%, at 22,585.45.
"Markets are likely to shrug off overnight weakness in US gauges and log gains in early Friday trades amid optimism in other Asian indices. However, investors would be wary of the US 10-year Treasury note yield rising above 4.7%, the highest since early November. Traders have scaled back their expectations regarding the timing of a Fed rate reduction, now completely factoring in the first cut by December. Also, FII selling has gathered pace as uncertainty over rate cut and stubborn inflation is prompting overseas funds to offload their holdings in emerging equities, including India. With regards to benchmark Nifty, traders can buy between 22350-22375 zones with a stop at 21921, while aggressive targets are seen at 22901-23000 level."
--Sensex Today Live : Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were green at pre-open on Friday, led by positive cues from global peers.
Sensex was up 169.87 points, or 0.23%, at 74,509.31 and Nifty was up 50.05 points, or 0.22%, at 22,620.40 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, Indigo, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, April 26.
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to commence Friday's trading session on a high note, buoyed by favorable global market indicators. The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a promising start for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 22,694.50 level, a premium of 49.15 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.
On Thursday, the domestic equity indices marked their fifth consecutive session of gains on the monthly F&O expiry day, with the Nifty closing above the 22,500 level. The Sensex surged by 486.50 points, or 0.66%, to conclude at 74,339.44, while the Nifty 50 rose by 167.95 points, or 0.75%, to settle at 22,570.35.
The Nifty 50 charted a long bull candle on the daily chart, surpassing the significant overhead resistance of the opening downside gap of April 15th around 22,500 levels and closed higher.
Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, stated, "This is a positive sign and is anticipated to lead to further market gains. A positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is expected. With the Nifty forming a new higher bottom last week at 21,777, it is projected to ascend from here to form a new higher top of the pattern around 22,800 levels." (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : The domestic stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are anticipated to kick off Friday on a positive note, with GIFT Nifty rising over 24 points from Thursday's close on Nifty Futures, amidst mixed global indicators.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, commented, "On the monthly F&O expiry day, investors made more optimistic wagers, leading to a rally in benchmark indices for the fifth consecutive session, driven by gains in leading banking and metal stocks. Despite the decline in other Asian and European indices and a sharp drop in US Dow Futures, local investors remained undeterred. While outflows from FIIs have been a concern, India's robust growth prospects and the expectation of a majority victory for the incumbent party in the upcoming elections have attracted many domestic investors to equities." (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : The Indian markets were headed for a positive open after global peers were boosted on the back of robuts results from technology companies.
The Gifty Nifty futures was trading at 22,698, more than a 100 points ahead of Nifty 50's Thursday close of 22,570, indicating a positive open for the benchmark indices.
Asian shares rose cautiously on Friday as markets sobered up to the idea that U.S. rate cuts were most likely some time away, while the yen and Japanese government bonds struggled ahead of a closely watched policy decision by the Bank of Japan.
U.S. stock futures jumped after tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates. Nasdaq futures advanced more than 1%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.7%.
The highlight of the Asia day was on the BOJ's rate decision at the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy meeting, as well as Governor Kazuo Ueda's news conference thereafter.
In stocks, Japan's Nikkei edged a marginal 0.02% higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.27%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell more than 1%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.3%.
Elsewhere, investors were digesting the implications of Thursday's data which showed the U.S. economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly two years in the first quarter, though inflation accelerated. That reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates before September.
U.S. Treasury yields surged to five-month highs in the previous session and remained elevated in Asia. The two-year yield hovered near the 5% level, while the benchmark 10-year yield steadied at 4.7019%.
The dollar, however, slipped on the back of the weaker U.S. growth, and was nursing some of those losses on Friday.
Focus now turns to March's core PCE price index data due later on Friday - the Fed's preferred measure of inflation - for further clues on the U.S. rate outlook.
In commodities, Brent rose 0.38% to $89.35 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained 0.35% to $83.86 per barrel. Gold eased 0.08% to $2,329.50 an ounce.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!