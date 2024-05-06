Sensex Today Live Updates : Sensex up 130pts, Nifty red at 22,470; PSB, O&G, Consumer Durables down, Realty, IT gain

LIVE UPDATES

16 min read . 01:05 PM IST

Sensex Today Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold ₹ 2,391.98 crore shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pumped in ₹ 690.52 crore on May 3, provisional data from the NSE showed.