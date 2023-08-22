Sensex Today | Share market LIVE Updates: India's benchmark equity indices opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian markets. An overnight rally in big tech spurred a rebound in Wall Street stocks, and buoyed investor sentiment.
On Monday, the Nifty50, after two days of correction, rose 83 points to end at 19,394, and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale, while the Sensex climbed 267 points to 65,216.
Investors are now focussed on a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, scheduled for Friday. The Jackson Hole, Wyoming, setting for his speech has been the site of major policy announcements in the past by the Fed, and is one of the most important events each year for central bankers globally.
Share market live updates - Nifty climbs in pre-open, stays above 19400
Sensex Today - Sensex advances in pre-open, tracking gains in Asian peers
Share market live updates - SoftBank’s arm files for IPO that is set to be 2023’s biggest: Bloomberg
SoftBank Group Corp.’s Arm Holdings Ltd. took a step toward what’s set to become the biggest US initial public offering of the year, a bet that the once-obscure designer of phone chips can flourish in the era of artificial intelligence computing.
In a long-awaited regulatory filing Monday, Arm said the offering is being led by Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. The document listed 24 other underwriters below that top tier — with Morgan Stanley notably absent. (Read here)
Share market live updates - ‘Hero Future may go public in the next market upcycle’
Hero Future Energies will look at several options to raise funds over the next two-three years, including the launch of an initial public offering (IPO), chairman and managing director (CMD) Rahul Munjal said. In an interview, Munjal said the $450 million raised from parent Hero Group and KKR in December would support the company for the next few years, and the company will plan new fundraises, including private investments and accessing public markets. He, however, added that the company would look at launching an IPO when the market hits the next upcycle or a bull run.
Currently, the company has power projects of 2.2 gigawatts (GW) capacity, of which 1.2GW is solar, 0.53GW is wind, and 0.47GW is hybrid capacity. Of its total operations in India, 2.06GW pertains to the utility space, and 0.14GW is in the C&I (commercial and industrial). (Read full story here)
Stock market live updates - Nifty50 Outlook: Reliance Securities
NIFTY50 has witnessed some recovery from its doji candle and closed higher near the short term averages.
On the higher side crossover of 19,500 would give a breakout levels for the sustained positive trend.
On the downside if we breach the intermediate lows of 19,250 there could be sharp selloff in midcaps and small caps which are outperforming in the corrective action.
Highest call OI at 19,400 strike while on the downside the highest put OI is at 19,300 for the weekly expiry.
Stock market live updates - Oil up on expected U.S. oil stock drawdown, but China gloom tempers gain: Reuters
Oil prices were up in early trade on Tuesday ahead of data later expected to show a draw in U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories, though persistent concerns over a slowdown in China's economy limited the upside.
Brent crude was up 10 cents at $84.56 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 9 cents higher at $80.81 a barrel. WTI's contract with September expiry was up 11 cents at $80.23 a barrel.
Share market LIVE updates - Gold stands firm despite surge in US bond yields: Reuters
Gold prices firmed above recent lows on Tuesday, with the non-yielding asset holding ground despite U.S. Treasury yields powering to nearly 16-year highs as investors look ahead to central bankers' meeting this week for clues on interest rates.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,894.91 per ounce, hovering above a five-month low of $1,883.70 hit last week. US gold futures added 0.1% to $1,923.90.
Share market live updates - Stocks to Watch
Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Paytm, Tata Power, Union Bank of India are among stocks that will be in focus in today's trade.
Share market live updates: Asia markets trend higher tracking rally in Wall Street big tech stocks
Asian equities ticked higher on Tuesday following the overnight rally in big tech that spurred a rebound in Wall Street stocks, though elevated Treasury yields kept risk sentiment in check.
Tokyo stocks opened higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index adding 0.92% in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.71%. Shares advanced in South Korea as well, and Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher after seven successive losses.
Financial stocks may be under pressure after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the ratings of five US lenders on “tough" environment amid higher interest rates.
Overnight on the Wall Street, The S&P 500 rose 30.06 points to 4,399.77 for its first gain in five days. Rallies for Nvidia, Microsoft and other Big Tech stocks lifted the index even though the majority of stocks within it fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 36.97 points to 34,463.69, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 206.81, or 1.6%, to 13,497.59.
