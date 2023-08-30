comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sensex Today | Share Market LIVE updates: Sensex higher, Nifty above 19400; Zomato soars, Jio Fin jumps 5%
LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market LIVE updates: Sensex higher, Nifty above 19400; Zomato soars, Jio Fin jumps 5%

3 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:53 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

Sensex Today | Share Market LIVE updates: Indian equities opened higher on Wednesday tracking global cues. Asian stock markets rose on speculation that the US Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle. Overnight, US shares climbed the most since June

Stock market today: Asian stocks rose on Wednesday following another strong day on Wall Street fuelled by data that eased concerns about another Federal Reserve interest rate hike. (File Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
Stock market today: Asian stocks rose on Wednesday following another strong day on Wall Street fuelled by data that eased concerns about another Federal Reserve interest rate hike. (File Photo: Bloomberg)

Sensex Today | Share Market LIVE updates: Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday as weaker economic data from the U.S. sparked a global equity rally amid expectations of the Federal Reserve taking a pause from interest rate hikes.

Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday.

Globally, investors bet on a substantial softening of the Fed's near-term interest rate outlook after crucial U.S. data showed dampening consumer sentiment and a drop in monthly job openings.

Market participants now await the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index due on Thursday and nonfarm payrolls data on Friday for further clues on the Fed's rate hike trajectory.

China's largest banks, meanwhile, are preparing to cut interest rates on existing mortgages and deposits, the latest state-directed measures to shore up growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

30 Aug 2023, 09:53:39 AM IST

Stock Market Updates | Morgan Stanley picks 1.7% stake in Ami Organics

30 Aug 2023, 09:42:05 AM IST

Share market updates | 10 crore Zomato shares traded at an average of ₹94.70 apiece; total deal value at ₹947 crore

SoftBank’s Svf Growth (Singapore) Pte. Ltd was set to divest a 1.17% stake in Zomato Ltd on 30 August.

30 Aug 2023, 09:33:30 AM IST

Share market updates | Jio Financial Services jumps nearly 5% in opening deals 

Jio Financial Services
30 Aug 2023, 09:24:09 AM IST

Share market updates | Sensex, Nifty open higher tracking global cues

At open, Sensex was up 296.51 points at 65,372.33, and the broader Nifty added 85.40 points to 19,428.10. About 1,566 stocks advanced, 390 declined, and 99 were unchanged.

30 Aug 2023, 09:06:13 AM IST

Share market updates | Sensex higher in pre-open tracking Asian cues

30 Aug 2023, 08:58:41 AM IST

Share market updates | SoftBank to sell 1.17% stake in Zomato

SoftBank’s Svf Growth (Singapore) Pte. Ltd is set to divest a 1.17% stake in Zomato Ltd on 30 August. The deal is expected to fetch 940 crore ($114 million) for the Japanese investor.

According to the term sheet reviewed by Mint, on 30 June, Svf Growth held a 3.42% stake in Zomato. This stake was subject to a 12-month lock-in following Blinkit’s acquisition, that concluded on 25 August. The transfer of the stake from SoftBank to Zomato happened in connection with Zomato’s acquisition of the quick commerce company in 2022.

The floor price of the block deal block deal, according to the document, is 94 apiece, or a 0.7% discount from Tuesday’s closing price on the BSE. The sale is being managed by Kotak Securities Ltd on behalf of the investors.

30 Aug 2023, 08:33:50 AM IST

Share market updates | Oil prices rise on large US stockpile draw, hurricane jitters

Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday after industry data showed a large draw in crude inventories in the U.S., the world's biggest fuel consumer, and as concerns about a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico kept investors on edge, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures for October rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.66 a barrel. The October contract expires on Thursday and the more active November contract was at $85.08 a barrel, up 17 cents.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.40, logging its fifth session of gains.

Both benchmarks rallied more than a dollar a barrel on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar slid after the prospects of further interest rate hikes eased following softer U.S. job data. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated oil less expensive for investors holding other currencies, boosting demand.

30 Aug 2023, 08:13:06 AM IST

Share market updates | Nifty 50 outlook: Reliance Securities 

NIFTY-50 continues to trade in a sluggish range with minor gains trending in its range of 19,250-19,400 over the past 3 days.

An either side breakout could be expected in the coming days which will give the next directional move from current levels.

RSI is piercing upwards to cross the average line on the hourly and daily charts indicating the higher probability of a upward breakout. 

Highest call OI is at 19,500 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved to 19,300 at the money for the monthly expiry

30 Aug 2023, 08:02:37 AM IST

Share market updates | JSW may buy Ford’s shut Chennai plant

The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group is in advanced talks to acquire the shuttered Chennai factory of Ford Motor Co. for its planned entry into electric-vehicle (EV) space, two people aware of the matter said.

“Talks started a couple of months earlier and are in an advanced stage now, and the company is speaking to both the state government and Ford," one of the persons said on condition of anonymity.

Spread over 350 acres, the Ford factory has an annual production capacity of around 200,000 vehicles and 340,000 engines. The plant has been shut since July 2022. The Tamil Nadu government is also keen that it finds a new owner who can restart production. (Read here)

30 Aug 2023, 07:52:20 AM IST

Share market updates | Stocks to Watch

Zomato, Maruti, ONGC, HeroMoto Corp, Lupin are among stocks that will be in focus today.

30 Aug 2023, 07:48:36 AM IST

Share Market updates | Asia advances as data signals potential Fed rate hike pause

Asian equities were largely higher on Wednesday as China’s largest banks reportedly prepare to cut interest rates, and investors speculate that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening campaign.

In Tokyo, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.56%, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.46%. Hang Seng Index jumped 0.95%, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.27%. Shenzhen Composite Index also edged up. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.9%.

Overnight, US shares climbed the most since June and bond yields retreated after job openings fell by more than expected, offering fresh evidence that labor demand is slowing in the world’s largest economy, taking pressure off the Fed. Separate data showed consumer confidence dropped amid souring views on jobs, higher borrowing costs and lingering inflation.

All three major US stock indexes ended the session sharply higher, as investors looked ahead to crucial economic data due later this week that could sway the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions in the coming months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 292.69 points, or 0.85%, to 34,852.67, the S&P 500 gained 64.32 points, or 1.45%, to 4,497.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 238.63 points, or 1.74%, to 13,943.76.

European shares had closed at a two-week high with a boost from the mining sector as Beijing's recent policy moves to jump-start China's languid economy fueled demand hopes.

